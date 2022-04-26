Lagardere S A : Chiffre d'Affaire

Q1 2022 REVENUE

26 April 2022

DISCLAIMER

By reading this presentation, you further agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests. It includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including objectives and trends) with respect to the financial position, results of operations, strategy, expected future business and financial performance of Lagardère SA, which are based on management's current views and assumptions. These data do not represent forecasts regarding Lagardère SA's results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be.

When used in this presentation, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "intend", "predict", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential",

"plan" and other words of similar import are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation, projections for improvements in processes and operations, revenue and operating margin growth, cash flow, performance, new products and services, current and future markets for products and services and other trend projections as well as new business opportunities.

Although Lagardère SA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including without limitations:

• general economic conditions (notably due to the Covid-19 pandemic health crisis);

• legal, regulatory, financial and governmental risks related to the businesses;

• certain risks related to the media industry (including, without limitation, technological risks);

• the cyclical nature of some of the businesses.

These risks factors and uncertainties are further developed in the "risk factors" section of the Universal Registration Document (the most recent version is available on the website of Lagardère SA, in the Shareholders and Investors' section, and on the AMF's website).

No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such forward-looking statements and Lagardère SA, or its affiliates, directors, advisors, employees and representatives, do not assume any liability whatsoever in this respect.

Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. The abovementioned forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and neither Lagardère SA nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to update or review such forward-looking statements or any other information that may be presented in this presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, and any opinion expressed in this presentation is subject to change without notice. Consequently, neither Lagardère SA nor any of its subsidiaries are liable for any consequences that could result from the use of any of the abovementioned statements.

This presentation may include certain information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only and may remain subject to certain approvals and other conditions.

At last, disclosure of monthly revenue trends and flow through does not indicate a change in Lagardère SA's communication but is intended to provide investors with more detailed information in light of the current general economic conditions due to the Covid-19 health crisis. On a going forward basis, Lagardère SA intends to continue to communicate on quarterly earnings.

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Strong growth for the Group in Q1 2022, up 38.0% like for like (L/L) vs Q1 2021, thanks to: • Lagardère Publishing: high level of sales, consolidating the strong performance achieved in 2021 (up 1.4% L/L) • Lagardère Travel Retail very strong recovery (up 96.8% L/L), still below 2019 (down 28.7%) • Other Activities: business growth (up 5.1% L/L) driven by Press, Elle International and the reopening of venues



Q1 2022 REVENUE CHANGE

Q1 2021 revenue

Lagardère PublishingLagardère Travel RetailOther Activities

▪ Revenue up 44% as reported, up 38% like for like Scope effectFX effectQ1 2022 revenue • €40m positive currency impact (USD+€24.3m; GBP +€6.5m;Yuan + €4.4m) and €20m positive scope effect



NB: scope effect mainly including Workman Publishing

* Like-for-like vs. Q1 2021

LAGARDÈRE PUBLISHING, STRONG LEVEL OF ACTIVITY

▪ Lagardère Publishing maintains its high sales base in Q1 2022 at €554m • Favourable scope effect: integration of Workman Publishing, +€22m • Limited slow down in France (-1,3% ) and in the UK (-1,0%) following an exceptionnaly strong Q1 2021 • Sustained growth in the US at +2,2%

