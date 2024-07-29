Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 22 juillet 2024 au 26 juillet 2024. Présentation détaillée transaction par transaction

29 Jul 2024 17:45 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

LAGARDERE S.A.

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1273969_Rachat_dactions__dclaration_dtaille_22072024_au_26072024___FR.pdf

Source

LAGARDERE

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

LAGARDERE SA

ISIN

FR0000130213

Symbol

MMB

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 15:49:08 UTC.