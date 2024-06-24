LAGARDÈRE SA

French joint-stock corporation with a capital of € 860,913,044.60 Registered office : 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, June 19th, 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 10th, 2024, to June 14th, 2024.

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SA declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from June 10th, 2024, to June 14th, 2024, within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on April 26, 2024.

Aggregated

Name of the

volume per

Weighted

Market

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

day

average price

Issuer

(MIC Code)

(number of

per day*

shares)

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

10/06/2024

FR0000130213

78

21.9397

AQEU

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

10/06/2024

FR0000130213

408

21.8616

CEUX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

10/06/2024

FR0000130213

122

21.7500

TQEX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

10/06/2024

FR0000130213

1 113

21.8192

XPAR

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

11/06/2024

FR0000130213

83

21.7380

AQEU

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

11/06/2024

FR0000130213

424

21.5456

CEUX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

11/06/2024

FR0000130213

174

21.5500

TQEX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

11/06/2024

FR0000130213

2 756

21.5152

XPAR

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

12/06/2024

FR0000130213

86

21.6023

AQEU

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

12/06/2024

FR0000130213

444

21.5339

CEUX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

12/06/2024

FR0000130213

175

21.5503

TQEX

  • Four-digitrounding after the decimal

1

Aggregated

Name of the

Trading

volume per

Weighted

Market

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

ISIN

day

average price

Issuer

Day

(MIC Code)

(number of

per day*

shares)

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

12/06/2024

FR0000130213

3 015

21.5137

XPAR

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

13/06/2024

FR0000130213

91

21.4522

AQEU

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

13/06/2024

FR0000130213

453

21.4000

CEUX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

13/06/2024

FR0000130213

143

21.5503

TQEX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

13/06/2024

FR0000130213

2 950

21.4684

XPAR

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

14/06/2024

FR0000130213

94

21.5000

AQEU

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

14/06/2024

FR0000130213

456

21.1447

CEUX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

14/06/2024

FR0000130213

182

21.3607

TQEX

Lagardère SA

969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45

14/06/2024

FR0000130213

3 221

21.3006

XPAR

TOTAL

16 468

21.4858

  • Four-digitrounding after the decimal

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.comin the section Investor Relations / Regulated Information.

2

