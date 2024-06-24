LAGARDÈRE SA
Paris, June 19th, 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 10th, 2024, to June 14th, 2024.
Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SA declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from June 10th, 2024, to June 14th, 2024, within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on April 26, 2024.
Aggregated
Name of the
volume per
Weighted
Market
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
day
average price
Issuer
(MIC Code)
(number of
per day*
shares)
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
10/06/2024
FR0000130213
78
21.9397
AQEU
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
10/06/2024
FR0000130213
408
21.8616
CEUX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
10/06/2024
FR0000130213
122
21.7500
TQEX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
10/06/2024
FR0000130213
1 113
21.8192
XPAR
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
11/06/2024
FR0000130213
83
21.7380
AQEU
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
11/06/2024
FR0000130213
424
21.5456
CEUX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
11/06/2024
FR0000130213
174
21.5500
TQEX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
11/06/2024
FR0000130213
2 756
21.5152
XPAR
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
12/06/2024
FR0000130213
86
21.6023
AQEU
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
12/06/2024
FR0000130213
444
21.5339
CEUX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
12/06/2024
FR0000130213
175
21.5503
TQEX
Aggregated
Name of the
Trading
volume per
Weighted
Market
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
ISIN
day
average price
Issuer
Day
(MIC Code)
(number of
per day*
shares)
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
12/06/2024
FR0000130213
3 015
21.5137
XPAR
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
13/06/2024
FR0000130213
91
21.4522
AQEU
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
13/06/2024
FR0000130213
453
21.4000
CEUX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
13/06/2024
FR0000130213
143
21.5503
TQEX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
13/06/2024
FR0000130213
2 950
21.4684
XPAR
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
14/06/2024
FR0000130213
94
21.5000
AQEU
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
14/06/2024
FR0000130213
456
21.1447
CEUX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
14/06/2024
FR0000130213
182
21.3607
TQEX
Lagardère SA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
14/06/2024
FR0000130213
3 221
21.3006
XPAR
TOTAL
16 468
21.4858

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.comin the section Investor Relations / Regulated Information.
