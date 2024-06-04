Lagardère S.A. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in content publishing, production, distribution and distribution whose highly performing brands generate and engage quality audiences thanks to its virtual and physical networks. Net sales down by activity as follows: - Lagardère Travel Retail (62%): distribution of newspaper, communication and cultural leisure items; - Lagardère Publishing (34.9%): publishing of books and works in the areas of general literature and education as well as illustrated and instalment publications; - other (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.4%), European Union (29.9%), United Kingdom (7.1%), Europe (1.9%), the United States (23.6%), North America (2.5%), Asia and Oceania (7.4%), Africa and Latin America (2.8%) and Middle East (1.4%).

Sector Consumer Publishing