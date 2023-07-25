Groupe ADP has launched an advertising and competitive bidding procedure for its Travel Essentials activities (including books and press products, gifts and souvenirs, grocery products and take-away snacks, and travel accessories) for the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. Lagardère Travel Retail has been chosen to become Groupe ADP's co-partner in Extime Travel Essentials Paris, part of the Extime universe, Groupe ADP's hospitality and retail brand.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Extime Travel Essentials Paris will operate over sixty points of sale for a period of ten years from February 1, 2024, notably under the RELAY banner and in partnership with a large number of brands. The joint venture will be equally owned by Groupe ADP (50%) and Lagardère Travel Retail (50%). The two companies hereby confirm the renewal of the partnership initiated in 2011 within Relay@ADP, which was also equally owned by the two partners.

The ambition of the two shareholders is to deploy a new dynamic on the Travel Essentials market, on a network of outlets which will be renovated and rich in innovation, on the eve of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024. The stated aim is to reinvent tomorrow's Essentials every day! The revitalization of RELAY, Lagardère Travel Retail's international brand of French origin, is a response to the multiple expectations of customer-travelers, who have both essential needs and emotional desires, as part of an increasingly responsible and sustainable approach to consumption. To integrate CSR challenges and expectations, a program of in-depth transformation of the commercial offer will be tested in "RELAY le Lab", then rolled out across the entire Extime Travel Essentials Paris network.

The extension of brands and concepts portfolio deployed, some of which are exclusive to Paris, will aim to offer a local and singular experience, fully in line with Extime's hospitality and retail strategy.



About Lagardère Travel Retail

One of the two divisions of Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a leading global Travel Retailer, with the longest standing expertise of holistically serving the needs of travelers and partners across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice. Lagardère Travel Retail operates over 5,000 stores in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries, and has generated €5.2 bn in sales (100%) in 2022.

Through locally-empowered teams and value-creating partnerships, Lagardère Travel Retail develops comprehensive and authentic travel experiences. Lagardère Travel Retail is championing sustainability in Travel Retail through a dedicated CSR strategy, aligned to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

www.lagardere-tr.com ● @LagardereTR

About Group ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 86,7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 193,7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4.688,777 million and net income at €516 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628

groupe-adp.com