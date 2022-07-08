Lagardere S A : Groupe ADP has selected Lagardère Travel Retail as co-shareholder of the future joint venture Extime Duty Free Paris

Groupe ADP has selected Lagardère Travel Retail as co-shareholder of the future joint venture Extime Duty Free Paris
Tremblay-en-France, 8 July 2022
Groupe ADP has launched a public consultation on its Duty Free & Retail activities for Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. Lagardère Travel Retail has been chosen to become the Groupe ADP's co-partner in Extime Duty Free Paris, as part of the roll-out of the Extime hospitality and retail brand.
Extime Duty Free Paris will operate around 140 beauty, gourmet, technical and fashion outlets. It will be 51% owned by the ADP Group and 49% by Lagardère Travel Retail, subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities.
"Airports are places where people live, and our passengers want to be able to relax, enjoy themselves, shop and find the best of Paris and France in terms of shops and services once they have passed through check-in and security checks. Extime Duty Free Paris, an expert in travel retail, will bring the Groupe ADP's new hospitality brand, Extime, to Paris to offer our passengers a unique and memorable experience," said Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA-Groupe ADP.
"Paris airports are the first and last image many travelers have of Paris, and of France. Under the new and ambitious Extime brand, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Groupe ADP's teams to offer travelers unforgettable shopping experiences and to bring the best of Paris and France to them, in terms of culture and know-how," said Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and CEO, Lagardère SA.
About Groupe ADP
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628
About Lagardère Travel Retail
One of the two divisions of the Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a global leader in the travel retail industry. Operating over 4,800 stores across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries and territories, Lagardère Travel Retail generated €2.9 bn in sales in 2021 and €5.5bn in 2019 (managed 100%). Lagardère Travel Retail has a unique holistic approach aimed at exceeding travelers' expectations throughout their journey, and optimizing landlords' assets and partners' brands.