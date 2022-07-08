Lagardere S A : Groupe ADP has selected Lagardère Travel Retail as co-shareholder of the future joint venture Extime Duty Free Paris

Go back Tremblay-en-France, 8 July 2022

Groupe ADP has launched a public consultation on its Duty Free & Retail activities for Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. Lagardère Travel Retail has been chosen to become the Groupe ADP's co-partner in Extime Duty Free Paris, as part of the roll-out of the Extime hospitality and retail brand.

Extime Duty Free Paris will operate around 140 beauty, gourmet, technical and fashion outlets. It will be 51% owned by the ADP Group and 49% by Lagardère Travel Retail, subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities.

"Airports are places where people live, and our passengers want to be able to relax, enjoy themselves, shop and find the best of Paris and France in terms of shops and services once they have passed through check-in and security checks. Extime Duty Free Paris, an expert in travel retail, will bring the Groupe ADP's new hospitality brand, Extime, to Paris to offer our passengers a unique and memorable experience," said Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA-Groupe ADP.

"Paris airports are the first and last image many travelers have of Paris, and of France. Under the new and ambitious Extime brand, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Groupe ADP's teams to offer travelers unforgettable shopping experiences and to bring the best of Paris and France to them, in terms of culture and know-how," said Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and CEO, Lagardère SA.

Groupe ADP Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department - +33 1 74 25 23 23

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr Lagardère Travel Retail Contact: Auriane Potel, Group Communications Director - +33 6 30 30 94 51 - au.potel@lagardere-tr.com