As per the agreement, Hachette Livre distribution subsidiary Livres Diffusion Services (LDS) will offer a broad selection of cultural products at book corners in stores at nearly 120 TotalEnergies roadside service stations across France.

LDS will supply the stations with more than 6,000 items, including general-interest books (children's, paperback, manga, how-to, etc.) and regional maps and tourist guides, as well as a range of periodicals.

This cultural offering at service stations provides customers with an opportunity to stay informed, enjoy themselves and learn new things during their trips, breaks and vacations. Special events and promotions will be held regularly to boost the appeal of these cultural corners at TotalEnergies stores.

The Group is pleased to have submitted its second consecutive winning tender for the sale of cultural products at TotalEnergies service stations, a testament to the high-quality catalogues offered by the Group and its publishing partners, as well as the expertise of LDS staff.

This renewed partnership with TotalEnergies is a step forward in Hachette Livre's mission to make culture accessible to the widest possible audience, which will enhance the TotalEnergies customer experience.

Hachette Livre is a subsidiary of Lagardère SA and the world's third-largest mainstream publishing group (trade and educational). With revenue of €2,809 million in 2023, it is the market leader in France, number two in the UK, third in Spain and fourth in the US (in trade publishing). The Group comprises over 200 imprints which together publish around 15,000 new titles each year in a dozen languages (mainly French, English and Spanish). It covers all segments of the mainstream publishing market: general fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, children's and YA books, illustrated books, travel guides, textbooks, study guides and partworks.

https://www.hachette.com/