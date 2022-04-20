Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:14 am EDT
25.44 EUR   -0.08%
12:17pLAGARDERE S A : Hachette Livre announces the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture
PU
03:58aLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail will be contributing to global carbon neutrality by the end of 2023
PU
04/13Vivendi Starts Tender Offer To Acquire Lagardère
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere S A : Hachette Livre announces the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture

04/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Vanves, 20 April 2022

Hachette Livre announces the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture

Hachette Livre is launching the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture. Under the aegis of Fondation de France, it will help to promote reading and support stakeholders committed to this mission.

With reading declared a top national priority in France for 2021-2022, Hachette Livre, France's leading publishing group, aims to continue contributing to and promoting culture by broadening access to reading and giving as many people as possible the thrill and enjoyment of reading. This commitment has been part and parcel of its core purpose as a publishing group for almost 200 years.

Under the aegis of Fondation de France, France's leading philanthropy network, the mission of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture is to promote reading, writing and, more generally, French-language proficiency among all sections of the population. Young people and those who are unable to read or prevented from reading will be a special point of focus.

The Fondation Hachette pour la lecture will fund ten or more projects during 2022 in and outside France. These have to be led by French non-profit organizations working in the general interest with goals aligned with the Foundation's purpose. In particular, the Foundation will lend its support to projects aimed at preventing illiteracy among children and their families, as well as to people using reading as a springboard to help overcome the social and economic barriers facing society's most disadvantaged and isolated individuals.

The Fondation Hachette pour la lecture is today launching a call for projects in order to identify the initiatives it will support. The call for projects will be open until 14 June 2022. Successful applicants will each be eligible for grant funding of between €20,000 to €100,000.

"We are living in a time of major uncertainty, much soul-searching, and repeated attacks on democratic principles. And so, our commitment to reading does not just support a national priority, it's a critical imperative over the long term to support current and future generations. Reading brings access to knowledge, freeing your mind, sparking your imagination and fueling your personal development. Reading is an essential activity, which should be highly prized and defended at all costs," commented Pierre Leroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hachette Livre and Chairman of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture.

Press contacts
  • Hachette Livre: Magali Hamonic - mhamonic@hachette-livre.fr - +33 (0)6 74 08 12 32
  • Taddeo: Marie Gesquière - marie.gesquiere@taddeo.fr - +33(0)6 26 48 97 98
Hachette Livre is a subsidiary of Lagardère SA and the world's third-largest trade and educational publishing group. With revenue of €2,598 million in 2021, it is the market leader in France, as well as ranking second in the UK, third in Spain and fourth in the US (in trade publishing). Hachette Livre has around 100 houses that together publish in the region of 16,000 new titles per year in 12 languages, mainly French, English and Spanish. The Group covers all segments of the mainstream publishing market: general fiction and non-fiction, mass-market paperbacks, children's books, illustrated books, travel guides, school books, study guides and partworks. Hachette Livre is headquartered at Vanves (France).

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAGARDÈRE S.A.
12:17pLAGARDERE S A : Hachette Livre announces the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la le..
PU
03:58aLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail will be contributing to global carbon neutrality b..
PU
04/13Vivendi Starts Tender Offer To Acquire Lagardère
MT
04/05LAGARDERE S A : Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report &nda..
PU
04/04LAGARDERE S A : Raising passengers' awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals
PU
04/04LAGARDERE S A : Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson & Dolly Parton published by Little, Brow..
PU
04/01PRESS RELEASE TO REGULATED INFORMATI : Avaibility of the prepatory documents for the Annua..
PU
04/01LAGARDÈRE S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/28TRAVEL RETAIL VOICES : an industry-wide, global perspective on Travel Retail trends
PU
03/22LAGARDERE S A : Press release (french version only)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAGARDÈRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 085 M 6 569 M 6 569 M
Net income 2022 81,0 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 392 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 3 564 M 3 847 M 3 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 27 359
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,46 €
Average target price 25,43 €
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.43%3 847
INFORMA PLC19.67%11 304
PEARSON PLC25.90%7 467
SCHIBSTED ASA-41.87%4 985
KADOKAWA CORPORATION3.44%3 482
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-4.20%3 085