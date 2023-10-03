Hachette Livre and Libraries Without Borders have signed a partnership agreement that extends the joint initiatives underway for over a year, and sets out new areas for working together over the next three years.

In 2022, when the Russian military invaded Ukraine, Libraries Without Borders mobilised its staff and resources to aid refugees. Hachette Livre responded to the urgent situation by immediately supporting the association with a donation to deliver an "Ideas Box". This pop-up multimedia centre gives displaced families a place to meet, spend their leisure time, and access educational and cultural resources.

The plan to form a long-term partnership encompassing different initiatives flowed naturally from that initial endeavour. For over a year, Hachette Livre and Libraries Without Borders have been working together to develop various solidarity projects.

The Fondation Hachette pour la lecture financially supported the "My Book Bag" via its 2022 call for projects. The funding was used to extend the program, which gives books to child refugees arriving in France, helping them integrate and learn the language and culture of their new host country.

via its 2022 call for projects. The funding was used to extend the program, which gives books to child refugees arriving in France, helping them integrate and learn the language and culture of their new host country. Hachette Livre employees took part in the 2022 " Design Jam Solidaire" , an annual hackathon organised by the non-profit to find concrete solutions for sharing knowledge with the vulnerable populations that need it.

, an annual hackathon organised by the non-profit to find concrete solutions for sharing knowledge with the vulnerable populations that need it. Several skills mentoring sessions have also been held in 2023, during which Hachette Livre offered its distribution and logistics specialists the chance to share their expertise with the staff at Libraries Without Borders.

Pierre Leroy, Chairman and CEO of Hachette Livre: "Hachette Livre and Libraries Without Borders are both steadfast in their commitment to a major cause: access to knowledge. We share the firm belief that reading is vital to ensuring equal opportunities and personal growth. Access to reading should be an opportunity and a freedom for all, not a right reserved to some. That is why we sought to cement our commitment to Libraries Without Borders by signing a partnership agreement that aims to develop a long-term alliance encompassing a wide array of initiatives for the years ahead."

The 2023-2026 partnership agreement

Hachette Livre formalised its alliance with Libraries Without Borders by signing an agreement that sets out long-terms aims as part of a three-year framework with three components: financial backing, work by Hachette Livre employees to support the non-profit's initiatives, and donations in kind.

Numerous joint initiatives since 2022

"Ideas Box", "Mon sac de livres", "Design Jam Solidaire", skills sponsorship… a look back at the various projects carried out by Hachette Livre with BSF since 2022 (in french only):

Hachette Livre is a subsidiary of Lagardère SA and the world's third-largest mainstream publishing group (trade and educational). With revenue of €2,748 million in 2022, it is the market leader in France, number two in the UK, third in Spain and fourth in the US (in trade publishing). The Group comprises over 200 imprints which together publish around 15,000 new titles each year in a dozen languages (mainly French, English and Spanish). It covers all segments of the mainstream publishing market: general fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, children's and YA books, illustrated books, travel guides, textbooks, study guides and partworks.