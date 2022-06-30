Lagardere S A : Hachette Livre publishes its first CSR report for France, outlining the achievements of 2021 and the outlook for 2022

Go back Vanves, June 29, 2022

Aware of its responsibility as a leading publisher, and with a long-standing commitment to environmental, social and societal issues, Hachette Livre has unveiled its first CSR report for France.

Hachette Livre's CSR department has listed all of the initiatives and actions carried out by the company on three themes:

Environmental matters : Hachette Livre was the first publishing group to conduct a carbon footprint in 2009 and has made significant progress since then, with a 20% reduction in carbon emissions in 12 years. For the future, the Group is committed to reducing the use of plastic by 25% by 2030; it is also developing eco-design practices to limit over-manufacturing;

: Hachette Livre was the first publishing group to conduct a carbon footprint in 2009 and has made significant progress since then, with a 20% reduction in carbon emissions in 12 years. For the future, the Group is committed to reducing the use of plastic by 25% by 2030; it is also developing eco-design practices to limit over-manufacturing; Social matters : the Group is committed to the well-being of all its employees, as well as gender equality and inclusion: more than1,000 employees have been trained on the issues ofsexism and sexual harassment in the workplace in 2021, the group created its "Mission Handicap" in 2014, an internal network focusing on providing an inclusive workplace for people living with disabilities, it reached a gender equality score of 96/100 in 2021; from 2023, all managers will be trained in inclusive management;

: the Group is committed to the well-being of all its employees, as well as gender equality and inclusion: more than1,000 employees have been trained on the issues ofsexism and sexual harassment in the workplace in 2021, the group created its "Mission Handicap" in 2014, an internal network focusing on providing an inclusive workplace for people living with disabilities, it reached a gender equality score of 96/100 in 2021; from 2023, all managers will be trained in inclusive management; Societal matters, as the Group is involved in concrete and impactful projects for all audiences: with the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture, to support and fund projects to promote reading and writing, with innovations to make contents accessible to people who cannot read or who have reading difficulties, and through it participation in and financing of the Educapital II investment fund, in order to promote the most accessible, inclusive and effective education possible.

Contacts presse : Hachette Livre : Magali Hamonic - +33 (0)6 74 08 12 32 - mhamonic@hachette-livre.fr

Taddeo : Nicolas Escoulan - +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 - nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

The Hachette Livre group, a subsidiary of Lagardère SA, is the world's third-largest consumer publishing group (trade and education). With sales of €2.598 billion in 2021, it is no.1 in France, no.2 in the United Kingdom, no.3 in Spain and no.4 in the US (in trade). The 100 or so publishing houses that are part of the group publish around 16,000 new titles per year, in a dozen languages, mainly in French, English and Spanish. Hachette Livre covers all segments of consumer publishing: fiction and non-fiction, paperback, children's books, illustrated books, travel guides, school books, extracurricular books and booklets. Hachette Livre is based in Vanves, France.

On the strength of these achievements, the Group is continuing on its trajectory and will further its CSR policy by starting to work now on the 2030 goals, particularly with regard to carbon emissions. As a participant in an inclusive and committed society, Hachette Livre will continue its active mobilization, thanks to its teams and through its publishing houses, all of which are extensively involved, to provide concrete responses to the major CSR challenges of the present and the future.