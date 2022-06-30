Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
16.41 EUR   -0.61%
01:03pLAGARDERE S A : Hachette Livre publishes its first CSR report for France, outlining the achievements of 2021 and the outlook for 2022
PU
06/29LAGARDERE S A : Termination of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
06/14Vivendi Closes 'Friendly' Tender Offer for Lagardère With Over 57% Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere S A : Hachette Livre publishes its first CSR report for France, outlining the achievements of 2021 and the outlook for 2022

06/30/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Vanves, June 29, 2022

Hachette Livre publishes its first CSR report for France, outlining the achievements of 2021 and the outlook for 2022

Aware of its responsibility as a leading publisher, and with a long-standing commitment to environmental, social and societal issues, Hachette Livre has unveiled its first CSR report for France.

Hachette Livre's CSR department has listed all of the initiatives and actions carried out by the company on three themes:

  • Environmental matters : Hachette Livre was the first publishing group to conduct a carbon footprint in 2009 and has made significant progress since then, with a 20% reduction in carbon emissions in 12 years. For the future, the Group is committed to reducing the use of plastic by 25% by 2030; it is also developing eco-design practices to limit over-manufacturing;
  • Social matters : the Group is committed to the well-being of all its employees, as well as gender equality and inclusion: more than1,000 employees have been trained on the issues ofsexism and sexual harassment in the workplace in 2021, the group created its "Mission Handicap" in 2014, an internal network focusing on providing an inclusive workplace for people living with disabilities, it reached a gender equality score of 96/100 in 2021; from 2023, all managers will be trained in inclusive management;
  • Societal matters, as the Group is involved in concrete and impactful projects for all audiences: with the creation of the Fondation Hachette pour la lecture, to support and fund projects to promote reading and writing, with innovations to make contents accessible to people who cannot read or who have reading difficulties, and through it participation in and financing of the Educapital II investment fund, in order to promote the most accessible, inclusive and effective education possible.
On the strength of these achievements, the Group is continuing on its trajectory and will further its CSR policy by starting to work now on the 2030 goals, particularly with regard to carbon emissions. As a participant in an inclusive and committed society, Hachette Livre will continue its active mobilization, thanks to its teams and through its publishing houses, all of which are extensively involved, to provide concrete responses to the major CSR challenges of the present and the future.
Contacts presse :
  • Hachette Livre : Magali Hamonic - +33 (0)6 74 08 12 32 - mhamonic@hachette-livre.fr
  • Taddeo : Nicolas Escoulan - +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 - nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr
The Hachette Livre group, a subsidiary of Lagardère SA, is the world's third-largest consumer publishing group (trade and education). With sales of €2.598 billion in 2021, it is no.1 in France, no.2 in the United Kingdom, no.3 in Spain and no.4 in the US (in trade). The 100 or so publishing houses that are part of the group publish around 16,000 new titles per year, in a dozen languages, mainly in French, English and Spanish. Hachette Livre covers all segments of consumer publishing: fiction and non-fiction, paperback, children's books, illustrated books, travel guides, school books, extracurricular books and booklets. Hachette Livre is based in Vanves, France.

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAGARDÈRE S.A.
01:03pLAGARDERE S A : Hachette Livre publishes its first CSR report for France, outlining the ac..
PU
06/29LAGARDERE S A : Termination of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
06/14Vivendi Closes 'Friendly' Tender Offer for Lagardère With Over 57% Stake
MT
05/25Vivendi Secures Over 55% of Lagardère in Initial Offer Period of Takeover Bid
MT
05/25LAGARDERE S A : The Board of Directors of Lagardère SA notes with satisfaction the success..
PU
05/10French conglomerate Lagardere considering spin-off of radio business
RE
05/10France's Lagardère Mulls Restructuring of Radio Operations
MT
04/29Fitch Affirms Vivendi at 'BBB'; Withdraws Ratings
AQ
04/29Fitch Maintains Vivendi's Negative Outlook; Withdraws Ratings
MT
04/26LAGARDERE S A : Detailled results of the combined General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAGARDÈRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 248 M 6 542 M 6 542 M
Net income 2022 51,6 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 385 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 2 311 M 2 416 M 2 420 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 359
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,51 €
Average target price 25,10 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Paul Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa Independent Director
Valérie Iréne Amélie Bernis Independent Director
Véronique Morali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-32.28%2 420
INFORMA PLC4.03%9 327
PEARSON PLC21.62%6 659
SCHIBSTED ASA-47.96%4 009
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-0.50%3 039
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-11.62%2 723