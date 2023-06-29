Paris, 29 June 2023

Lagardère SA extends the maturity of its financial liquidity

Lagardère SA has secured approval from of all its banking partners to extend the maturity of its credit facility from 30 April 2024 to 30 April 2025, for an amount of 982 million euros.

This extension was provided for in the amendment to the syndicated loan agreement concluded in April 2022 between Lagardère SA and its banking partners, subject to the banks' approval.

The syndicate of lending banks includes Banco Santander, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Agricole d'Île-de-France, Crédit Lyonnais, ING Bank, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Natixis, Société Générale and Unicredit Bank.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 27,400 people and generated revenue of €6,929 million in 2022.

The Group focuses on three divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Board Games and Mobile Games), Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice) and Lagardère News (Paris Match, Le Journal du Dimanche, JDD Magazine, Europe 1, Europe 2, RFM, and the Elle brand licence). The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère Live Entertainment and Lagardère Paris Racing. Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

