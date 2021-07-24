Lagardere S A : Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial investigation opening

Go back Paris, 24 July 2021

Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial investigation opening

Lagardère SA takes note of the information published the 23rd of July 2021 in Le Monde according to which a judicial investigation would be opened.

Lagardère SA firmly denies any assembly vote purchase, as well as, more generally, any offence or irregularity mentioned in the Le Monde article. The company acts within the law and will vigorously defend itself against any contrary allegation.

Eventually Lagardère SA deplores the press leaking of information which would result from an investigation procedure, contrary to the investigations secrecy which is protected by criminal law, and asked its counsels to initiate any legal proceedings as a result of this violation.

