Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere S A : Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial investigation opening

07/24/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Paris, 24 July 2021

Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial investigation opening

Lagardère SA takes note of the information published the 23rd of July 2021 in Le Monde according to which a judicial investigation would be opened.

Lagardère SA firmly denies any assembly vote purchase, as well as, more generally, any offence or irregularity mentioned in the Le Monde article. The company acts within the law and will vigorously defend itself against any contrary allegation.

Eventually Lagardère SA deplores the press leaking of information which would result from an investigation procedure, contrary to the investigations secrecy which is protected by criminal law, and asked its counsels to initiate any legal proceedings as a result of this violation.

Press Contacts

Image 7 contacts

  • Anne Méaux - Tel: +33 6 89 87 61 76

Investor Relations Contacts

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 28,000 people and generated revenue of €4,439 million in 2020.
The Group is structured around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 14:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAGARDÈRE S.A.
10:58aLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial ..
PU
07/22LAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail and Lima Airport Partners pioneer profit..
PU
07/21LAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail inaugurates upgraded luxury shopping bou..
PU
07/05MARKET CHATTER : Lagardère Heir Gets Smaller Stake in Conglomerate After Structu..
MT
07/02LAGARDERE : Description of the lagardere sa share buyback program 2021-2022
PU
07/02BERNARD ARNAULT : France's Lagardere exposed to takeovers as heir's grip weakens..
RE
07/01LAGARDERE : Lagardère Completes Shift To Joint Stock Company Structure, Changes ..
MT
06/30LAGARDERE : Conversion of Lagardère SCA into a joint-stock company approved by t..
PU
06/30LAGARDERE : Conversion of Lagardère SCA into a joint-stock company approved by t..
PU
06/30LAGARDÈRE S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 826 M 5 680 M 5 680 M
Net income 2021 -194 M -228 M -228 M
Net Debt 2021 2 374 M 2 794 M 2 794 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 2 942 M 3 460 M 3 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 27 535
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,08 €
Average target price 21,83 €
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.2.93%3 234
SCHIBSTED ASA29.07%10 705
INFORMA PLC-8.94%10 524
PEARSON PLC25.98%8 776
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC45.23%3 056
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED2.21%2 917