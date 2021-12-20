Lagardere S A : Lagardère SA upgrades Lagardère Publishing's profitability outlook for full-year 2021

Go back Paris, 20 December 2021, 8 a.m.

Following up on third quarter 2021 revenue release1, the increased appeal of reading positively reflects on Lagardère Publishing's sales performance.

As such, the division's strong sales momentum and product mix impact Lagardère Publishing profitability in a more favourable manner than anticipated in the context of the health crisis.

As a result, Lagardère Publishing's operating margin2, previously estimated to be close to 12%3, is now expected around 13.5% for full-year 20213.

Lagardère group 2021 annual results will be released on 17 February 2022 after market close.

1 See press release "The Lagardère group steps up the pace of its recovery and confirms its development ambitions" published on 28 October 2021.

2 Recurring EBIT as a percentage of revenue.

3 Excluding Workman Publishing.

