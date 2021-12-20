Lagardere S A : Lagardère SA upgrades Lagardère Publishing's profitability outlook for full-year 2021

Log in
12/20/2021
Paris, 20 December 2021, 8 a.m.

Lagardère SA upgrades Lagardère Publishing's profitability outlook for full-year 2021

Following up on third quarter 2021 revenue release1, the increased appeal of reading positively reflects on Lagardère Publishing's sales performance.

As such, the division's strong sales momentum and product mix impact Lagardère Publishing profitability in a more favourable manner than anticipated in the context of the health crisis.

As a result, Lagardère Publishing's operating margin2, previously estimated to be close to 12%3, is now expected around 13.5% for full-year 20213.

Lagardère group 2021 annual results will be released on 17 February 2022 after market close.

1 See press release "The Lagardère group steps up the pace of its recovery and confirms its development ambitions" published on 28 October 2021.
2 Recurring EBIT as a percentage of revenue.
3 Excluding Workman Publishing.

Press Contact
  • Ramzi Khiroun - Tel. +33 1 40 69 16 33 - rk@lagardere.fr

Image 7 contact
  • Anne Méaux - Tel: +33 6 89 87 61 76

Investor Relations Contacts
  • Emmanuel Rapin - Tel. +33 1 40 69 17 45 - erapin@lagardere.fr
  • Alima Lelarge Levy - Tel. +33 1 40 69 19 22 - alelargelevy@lagardere.fr
Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 28,000 people and generated revenue of €4,439 million in 2020.
The Group focuses on two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 953 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
Net income 2021 -124 M -140 M -140 M
Net Debt 2021 1 637 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 375 M 3 805 M 3 797 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,10 €
Average target price 25,41 €
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.17.68%3 805
INFORMA PLC-8.56%10 006
SCHIBSTED ASA-7.07%8 212
PEARSON PLC-11.23%6 039
KADOKAWA CORPORATION50.07%3 440
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED21.33%3 065