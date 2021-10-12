Lagardere S A : Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland launches world's first digital duty free vending machine with Inflyter

Go back Paris, October 12, 2021

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland launches world's first digital duty free vending machine with Inflyter

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland has partnered with Inflyter to introduce a new, innovative automated retail solution offering travelers a fully digital duty free shopping experience that is available 24 hours a day. This custom-designed, digital outlet will generate incremental revenue and transform a high traffic airport zone into a self-service commercial space.

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland continue to pioneer the digital transformation of duty free shopping for their customers by unveiling the world's first automated, fully digital, duty free retail machine in partnership with Inflyter. Travelers flying into Geneva Airport can order, pay and collect Duty Free items in under 60 seconds, offering them a fast and convenient way to shop when the Aelia Duty Free store might be closed, and an alternative shopping method for travelers who prefer a fully digital and contactless purchase experience.

The automated retail solution allows travelers to buy directly from an interactive touch-screen menu of the bestselling duty free products, initially starting with tobacco. This digital unit can also cater for the sales of other duty free goods like fragrances, skincare, cosmetics and other duty paid goods (while the selling of alcohol is prohibited in Switzerland).

Travel and age verification checks are made using an integrated scanner for boarding passports and identity cards, and once payment is made, the relevant compartment doors automatically open and the customer can retrieve their items, and the associated customs documentation and receipts are issued.

The vending unit has been positioned in the arrivals lounge outside the Aelia Duty Free store in Geneva Airport to complement the opening hours of the shop and maximise the opportunity of final impulse purchases at this final shopping touchpoint in the passenger journey.

In addition to the large touchscreen on the front of the automated retail unit, there are two large sides screens providing the ability to showcase the bestselling products and digital media opportunities for brands to further extend their visibility, reach and deliver fully integrated, marketing campaigns across all available channels in the airport and in-store.

Extending the reach and success of digital shopping experiences

The launch of this innovative, custom-designed digital vending machine marks an extension and new milestone in the company's partnership with French company Inflyter to improve travelers' digital duty free shopping experiences. The relationship has already enabled travelers to and from Geneva Airport to shop duty free using the Inflyter app and collect in-store at the airport. More recently Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland has further enhanced the service to give their customer's more choice and convenience by allowing them to have their duty free purchases delivered at their boarding gate.

Commenting on this announcement, Pascal Le Droff, CEO at Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland, said: "This new digital installation sees us launch our first fully automated, self-service sales channel which will optimise our operational costs while generating incremental revenue from what would be a non-viable commercial space at the airport. With international passenger numbers starting to pick up, we want to be at the forefront of digital transformation and actively explore how we can offer innovation that better services our existing duty free shoppers and reach new ones."

Wassim Saadé, Founder and CEO of Inflyter, stated: "It's exciting to collaborate with a partner who shares our vision of wanting to offer new and convenient digital duty free shopping experiences that travelers expect, and can see how digital innovation will generate incremental revenue and uncover latent commercial opportunities that have yet to be realised. We are excited about how we can further support Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland to grow their digital duty free revenues."

Pierre Germain, Commercial Director at Geneva Airport, added: "We are extremely pleased to fully support the digital duty free initiatives being led by Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland and Inflyter, as they continue to introduce brand new, world-leading shopping and service experiences to our passengers. This innovative, fully digital, automated retail unit gives our arriving passengers another choice as to how, where and when they shop and allows us to assist our retail partners in securing new sales channels and revenue opportunities for their business."