Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
15.60 EUR   -2.50%
01:01pLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Catherine Guyomard to lead its global people strategy
PU
07/28French Media Group Vivendi Mulls Editis Spinoff to Secure Antitrust Nod for Lagardère Merger
MT
07/28Communications Services Down After Comcast, Meta Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere S A : Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Catherine Guyomard to lead its global people strategy

09/01/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Paris, 01 September 2022

Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Catherine Guyomard to lead its global people strategy

Lagardère Travel Retail today announces the appointment of Catherine Guyomard as Chief Human Resources Officer to lead the Group's overall People Strategy and further develop the company's employer reputation and workplace culture. Reporting to CEO Dag Rasmussen, Catherine becomes a member of Lagardère Travel Retail's Executive Committee.

The nomination of Catherine Guyomard, an experienced international human resources leader with a track record of developing world-class HR programs at top retail firms is testament to Lagardère Travel Retail's focus on People, Engagement and on Culture, some of the Group's strategic priorities. In her role, Catherine will be supporting Lagardère Travel Retail's global and local leadership teams in attracting, retaining and developing talents. She will also focus on further developing the company's culture and creating a work environment where everyone can thrive and reach their potential.

Catherine's career spans roles across all aspects of talents management at Crown Holding, Heineken France, Sephora and LVMH. At Sephora, she was responsible for pay and benefits in EMEA, before becoming International HR Director for the group across the region. Her international career moved her to Hong Kong where she has been responsible for leading the HR strategy of LVMH Fashion's Division across Asia-Pacific for five years.

Returning to France, she also held senior HR positions for LVMH brands, including Berluti. Since 2018, Catherine has brought together her passion for People and CSR in roles at French organic food retailer Bio C'Bon and at GreenYellow, a company supporting businesses' transition to cleaner energy, which will further reinforce our capabilities to deploy and execute PEPS, Lagardère Travel Retail's CSR program.

Commenting on this announcement, Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail, said: "We're very happy to welcome Catherine to the team. Our ability to attract the best talents across the industry, help them develop their careers and offer a great place to work is an important enabler of sustainable growth. I am confident that Catherine will further build on the great initiatives developed by our group to support our people's engagement and the promotion of the company's workplace culture."

Contact:
  • Auriane Potel, Group Communications Director ● au.potel@lagardere-tr.com ● +33 6 30 30 94 51
ABOUT LAGARDERE TRAVEL RETAIL
One of the two divisions of the Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a global leader in the travel retail industry. Operating over 4,800 stores across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries and territories, Lagardère Travel Retail generated €2.9 bn in sales in 2021 and €5.5bn in 2019 (managed 100%).
Lagardère Travel Retail has a unique holistic approach aimed at exceeding travelers' expectations throughout their journey, and optimizing landlords' assets and partners' brands.

www.lagardere-tr.com ● @LagardereTR

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 17:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAGARDÈRE S.A.
01:01pLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Catherine Guyomard to lead its global peo..
PU
07/28French Media Group Vivendi Mulls Editis Spinoff to Secure Antitrust Nod for Lagardère M..
MT
07/28Communications Services Down After Comcast, Meta Earnings -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
07/28French tycoon Bollore weighs Editis sale to secure Lagardere takeover
RE
07/28Vivendi weighs up spin-off of its publishing division Editis
RE
07/27LAGARDERE S A : Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document including the 2022 I..
PU
07/27LAGARDERE S A : Press release - Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Regist..
PU
07/27THOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings to Lift European Stocks as Fed Awaited
DJ
07/26LAGARDERE S A : Availability of the amendment to the 2021 universal registration document ..
PU
07/26JULY 26, 2022 - 5 : 35 p.m. Press release - First-Half 2022 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAGARDÈRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 280 M 6 325 M 6 325 M
Net income 2022 51,4 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 498 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 2 249 M 2 266 M 2 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,00 €
Average target price 23,92 €
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Paul Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa Independent Director
Valérie Iréne Amélie Bernis Independent Director
Véronique Morali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-34.37%2 266
INFORMA PLC5.85%9 146
PEARSON PLC40.70%7 353
SCHIBSTED ASA-46.25%4 167
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED5.32%3 147
KADOKAWA CORPORATION1.43%3 054