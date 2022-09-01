Lagardere S A : Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Catherine Guyomard to lead its global people strategy

Go back Paris, 01 September 2022

Lagardère Travel Retail today announces the appointment of Catherine Guyomard as Chief Human Resources Officer to lead the Group's overall People Strategy and further develop the company's employer reputation and workplace culture. Reporting to CEO Dag Rasmussen, Catherine becomes a member of Lagardère Travel Retail's Executive Committee.

The nomination of Catherine Guyomard, an experienced international human resources leader with a track record of developing world-class HR programs at top retail firms is testament to Lagardère Travel Retail's focus on People, Engagement and on Culture, some of the Group's strategic priorities. In her role, Catherine will be supporting Lagardère Travel Retail's global and local leadership teams in attracting, retaining and developing talents. She will also focus on further developing the company's culture and creating a work environment where everyone can thrive and reach their potential.

Catherine's career spans roles across all aspects of talents management at Crown Holding, Heineken France, Sephora and LVMH. At Sephora, she was responsible for pay and benefits in EMEA, before becoming International HR Director for the group across the region. Her international career moved her to Hong Kong where she has been responsible for leading the HR strategy of LVMH Fashion's Division across Asia-Pacific for five years.

Returning to France, she also held senior HR positions for LVMH brands, including Berluti. Since 2018, Catherine has brought together her passion for People and CSR in roles at French organic food retailer Bio C'Bon and at GreenYellow, a company supporting businesses' transition to cleaner energy, which will further reinforce our capabilities to deploy and execute PEPS, Lagardère Travel Retail's CSR program.

Commenting on this announcement, Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail, said: "We're very happy to welcome Catherine to the team. Our ability to attract the best talents across the industry, help them develop their careers and offer a great place to work is an important enabler of sustainable growth. I am confident that Catherine will further build on the great initiatives developed by our group to support our people's engagement and the promotion of the company's workplace culture."

Contact: Auriane Potel, Group Communications Director ● au.potel@lagardere-tr.com ● +33 6 30 30 94 51