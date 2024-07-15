With a recognized Travel Essentials expertise, Peter Newbould has 25 years experience in Retail and Travel Retail sectors, including 10 years at WHSmith. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Durham University in 1998, Peter held senior roles at WHSmith, such as Managing Director of InMotion Stores in the US and as International Commercial Director. Additionally, Peter has worked for Tata Retail Enterprises in India and as Commercial Director for Superdrug and Borders in the UK.

Before joining Lagardère Travel Retail, Peter was Interim Chief Commercial Officer at Harding+, a cruise company, where he led the Buying, Merchandising and Marketing Teams

After 18 years in Lagardère Group, including nearly five years leading the UK & Ireland operations, Marion Engelhard has decided to leave the company by end of July to pursue new professional challenges.

Lagardère Travel Retail operates 15 stores in Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Dining in the UK. In Ireland, the company operates 8 Duty Free stores and has recently expanded into Dining operations with new openings at Dublin airport. This new appointment comes during a busy period for the region, marked by the the renewal of the London City and Irish Ferries contracts, as well as our local debut in the Irish's Dining business.

Commenting on this announcement, Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO Lagardère Travel Retail, said : "We are confident that Peter will significantly contribute to the company, given his extensive knowledge of Travel Essentials and the borader global Travel Retail sector. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen drive our positionning in the UK and Ireland Travel Retail market and drive our expansion in Dining, successfully initiated by Marion Englehard."

ABOUT LAGARDERE TRAVEL RETAIL

One of the two priority divisions of Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a leading global Travel Retailer, with the longest standing expertise of serving the needs of travelers and partners across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Dining. Lagardère Travel Retail operates over 5,120 stores in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries, and has generated €6.6 bn in sales (100%) in 2023.

We harness our pioneering culture to make travel more enjoyable with bespoke offers and experiences. We invest our world-class global expertise and local knowledge to design value-creating partnerships and experiences for our stakeholders: landlords, brands, travelers, employees and communities. ​ We actively champion the more sustainable future of Travel Retail through our comprehensive CSR strategy, covering all aspects of where we, as a business, have an impact and can make a difference.

