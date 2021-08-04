Lagardere S A : Lagardère Travel Retail opens first Victoria's Secret China Duty Free store in Hainan

Go back August 04th, 2021

Lagardère Travel Retail opens first Victoria's Secret China Duty Free store in Hainan

Victoria's Secret Travel Retail has teamed up with their partner Lagardère Travel Retail to open their first store in the Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free Co-controlled Hainan Tourism Duty Free Shopping Complex (海旅免税城) in downtown Sanya.

The 150 sqm store features a wide assortment of the brand's most-loved Beauty products, such as its iconic Bombshell fragrance, and the all-new Natural Beauty collection.

Victoria's Secret signature panties and apparel, as well as accessories will be available to shop.

Kevan Quantock, SVP Travel Retail for Victoria's Secret, commented that 'It's a good time to be entering the fast-growing China Duty Free market and expectations are that the Sanya store will become a top selling location within the VS fleet of 150 Travel Retail stores.'

Eudes Fabre, the CEO of Lagardere China commented: 'We are very pleased to extend our global partnership with Victoria's Secret for this launch in the Hainan duty free market. Opening together a travel retail flagship for this iconic brand is part of our strategy to diversify and differentiate the offer on Hainan Island and we're confident it will be highly appreciated by our customers.'

The Victoria's Secret brand has strong momentum in its domestic USA market and the China market where it operates 60 stores.

There is a new leadership team at Victoria's Secret that is fully committed to the brand transformation with a focus on creating an inclusive environment for our associates, customers and partners and to celebrate, uplift and advocate for all women. The evolution of the brand featuring new inclusive imagery, ambassadors, and product assortment are resonating well with customers as the brand delivered 3 consecutive quarters of record growth and profit.' On August 2nd 2021, Victoria's Secret became its own publicly listed company VS&Co, spinning off from LBrands.