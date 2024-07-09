Frédéric Chevalier, currently Regional COO for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He will ensure a strong focus on operations and development while continuing his work on the company's Transformation Plan initiated during the Covid-19 period in 2020.

To increase efficiency and provide better support to countries, two departments have been created.

The first department will focus on understanding travelers' needs and market evolutions to better define formats, commercial strategies and offer. It will be led by Lylian Vignau, currently CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Duty Free Global, who is appointed Chief Commercial & Digital Officer.

The second department will drive Group retail and dining operational excellence and quality to reinforce our position of recognized market leader in customer service and in-store execution. It will be led by Charlotte Delmas, currently VP Transformation, who is appointed Chief Operational Performance Officer. In addition to this new role, Charlotte will also be Regional Chief Operating Officer for Europe, overseeing operations in four European countries.

Both Lylian and Charlotte will join Lagardère Travel Retail's Executive Committee.

Lucio Rossetto, currently Chief Business Officer, is appointed Regional COO for Europe. Vincent Romet, currently CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail France & Regional COO, Middle East will also take on the supervision of the African region.

As of today, the Executive Committee of Lagardère Travel Retail will have the following members:

Dag Rasmussen, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Frédéric Chevalier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Guyomard, Chief Human Resources Officer

Charlotte Delmas, Chief Operational Performance Officer & Regional COO, Europe

Jean-Baptiste Morin, Senior advisor to the Group CEO & Regional COO, Americas

Luc Mansion, Group Chief Financial Officer & Regional COO, Pacific

Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO, Europe

Lylian Vignau, Chief Commercial & Digital Officer

Séverine Lanthier, Chief Strategy and Development Officer & Regional COO, Asia

Vincent Romet, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail France & Regional COO, Middle East & Africa

The newly constituted Executive Committee and their related teams will be instrumental in delivering Lagardère Travel Retail's ambitious strategic plan and maintaining its thought leadership position in a competitive industry.

