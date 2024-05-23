As part of the strengthening of its management structure, Lagardère SA announces the appointment of Mr. Grégoire Castaing as Assistant Managing Director of the Lagardère Group in charge of Finance, effective June 3, 2024. Reporting to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, he will join the Lagardère Group Executive Committee from the same date.

A graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure de Cachan and holder of a DEA in Finance, Grégoire Castaing began his career with Arthur Andersen before joining Ernst & Young. He joined the Canal+ Group in 2007 as Deputy Director of Internal Audit, and was successively promoted to Director of Financial Services, then Group Chief Financial Officer, and finally Assistant Managing Director in charge of Finance and Strategy and member of the Management Board. He will hold these positions on a transitional basis until September 15, 2024.

Jean-Christophe Thiery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère SA commented: "I am delighted to welcome Grégoire Castaing as Assistant Managing Director in charge of Finance and member of the Executive Committee. He will bring a wealth of experience, widely recognized skills, hard work and the ability to drive change and rally teams around projects designed to optimize financial and operational performance. Grégoire is a great asset for the management team as we drive Lagardère's ambitious development plan."

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 31,300 people and generated revenue of €8,081 million in 2023.

The Group focuses on three divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Books, E-Books, Partworks, Stationery, Board Games and Mobile Games), Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice) and Lagardère News (Paris Match, Le Journal du Dimanche, JDD Magazine, and the Elle brand licence).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère Live Entertainment and Lagardère Paris Racing. Its consolidated financial statements also include Lagardère Radio SCA, which is wholly owned, and its subsidiaries (Europe 1, Europe 2 and RFM) controlled by Arnaud Lagardère.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com