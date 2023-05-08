Advanced search
Lagardere S A : Statement from Lagardère SA

05/08/2023
Paris, 8 May 2023

Statement from Lagardère SA

Further to the article published on May 5, 2023 by the newspaper Les Echos according to which a judicial investigation would be opened for suspected offences "concerning Lagardère SA", Lagardère SA reiterates that neither it nor its executive officers are parties to any proceeding.

The Company and its executives act within the law and will vigorously defend themselves against any contrary allegation.

With regard to the disciplinary proceeding initiated by the H3C, to which Lagardère is not a party, the Company reminds that Mr. Isimat-Mirin is not and has never been the statutory auditor of Lagardère SA or of any entity of the Lagardère Group.

***

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 27,400 people and generated revenue of €6,929 million in 2022.

The Group focuses on three divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Board Games and Mobile Games), Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice) and Lagardère News (Paris Match, Le Journal du Dimanche, JDD Magazine, Europe 1, Europe 2, RFM, and the Elle brand licence).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère Live Entertainment and Lagardère Paris Racing. Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

Press Contact

presse@lagardere.fr

Investor Relations Contact

Emmanuel Rapin

Tel. +33 1 40 69 17 45

erapin@lagardere.fr

1

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
