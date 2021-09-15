Lagardere S A : Vivendi's announcement regarding a proposed acquisition of shares

Go back Paris, 15 September 2021

Vivendi's announcement regarding a proposed acquisition of shares

The Lagardère group is delighted with the investment project that Vivendi wishes to carry out by acquiring Amber Capital's stake.

This project demonstrates Vivendi's confidence in the relevance of Lagardère's strategic model based on the complementarity of its activities and its operational efficiency.

It confirms the respect of the integrity of the Lagardère group and the support given to its management.

Lagardère's Board of Directors will be invited, at the appropriate time, to give its reasoned opinion on the proposed public offer that will be launched if Vivendi completes this acquisition, in accordance with stock market regulations.

Press Contact Image 7 contact Anne Méaux - Tel: +33 6 89 87 61 76 Investor Relations Contacts

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 28,000 people and generated revenue of €4,439 million in 2020.

The Group focuses on two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com