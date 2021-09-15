Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere S A : Vivendi's announcement regarding a proposed acquisition of shares

09/15/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Paris, 15 September 2021

Vivendi's announcement regarding a proposed acquisition of shares

The Lagardère group is delighted with the investment project that Vivendi wishes to carry out by acquiring Amber Capital's stake.

This project demonstrates Vivendi's confidence in the relevance of Lagardère's strategic model based on the complementarity of its activities and its operational efficiency.

It confirms the respect of the integrity of the Lagardère group and the support given to its management.

Lagardère's Board of Directors will be invited, at the appropriate time, to give its reasoned opinion on the proposed public offer that will be launched if Vivendi completes this acquisition, in accordance with stock market regulations.

Press Contact

Image 7 contact

  • Anne Méaux - Tel: +33 6 89 87 61 76

Investor Relations Contacts

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 28,000 people and generated revenue of €4,439 million in 2020.
The Group focuses on two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAGARDÈRE S.A.
02:42pLAGARDERE S A : Vivendi's announcement regarding a proposed acquisition of share..
PU
02:23pVivendi paves way for Lagardere takeover with Amber stake buy
RE
02:23pVivendi paves way for Lagardere takeover with Amber stake buy
RE
11:10aVivendi Accepts Amber Capital's Offer to Acquire Stake in Lagardere
DJ
09:49aLAGARDERE S A : HQ Raided By French Prosecutor Amid Ongoing Judicial Investigati..
MT
09/14France's Bollore poised to own $7 bln worth of Universal after listing
RE
09/12LAGARDERE S A : Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores
RE
09/06LAGARDERE S A : CEO Denies Conflict With LVMH's Bernard Arnault
MT
09/04BERNARD ARNAULT : There is no conflict with Arnault
RE
09/02French billionaire Arnault cuts ties with Lagardere heir
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAGARDÈRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 960 M 5 857 M 5 857 M
Net income 2021 -177 M -209 M -209 M
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 729 M 3 227 M 3 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,02 €
Average target price 23,60 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-2.25%3 315
SCHIBSTED ASA19.08%11 116
INFORMA PLC-4.92%10 858
PEARSON PLC8.29%7 687
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC48.46%3 498
KADOKAWA CORPORATION50.07%3 386