The Board of Directors of Lagardère SA, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Remuneration and CSR Committee, has unanimously decided to co-opt Yannick Bolloré as a director, replacing René Ricol, who wished to step down further to the completion of the link-up between the Lagardère and Vivendi groups. This co-optation has been effective since 8 December 2023, and will be submitted for ratification by the shareholders at the General Meeting of 25 April 2024.

All the directors are delighted to welcome on board Yannick Bolloré. His experience, expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Group's business sectors will be assets for the Board of Directors and for the Lagardère group as a whole.

Yannick Bolloré remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SE, a world leader in content, media and communication and controlling shareholder of the Lagardère group, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Havas group, one of the world's largest communications groups, which he has transformed into the most integrated and advanced in the industry.

Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère SA, commented: "Yannick Bolloré joining the Board of Directors is excellent news for Lagardère. He will bring to bear his media experience, his exceptional business transformation expertise and his unique brand knowledge. Yannick's appointment also bolsters the involvement of our reference shareholder, a French family group whose culture and values we share, and which brings us the strength and continuity we need to successfully implement our long-term strategy. I would also like to thank

René Ricol for his remarkable contribution to the work of the Board, his rigour, commitment and independence, throughout his term of office."

Yannick Bolloré added: "I am honoured to be joining the Board of Directors of Lagardère SA and delighted to at last be able to begin working fruitfully together to support the Group in its ambitious project to develop and transform its businesses. The link-up between our two groups is a tremendous opportunity that will propel us forwards to new heights. Together, we will amplify our international influence in the fields of creation, content and distribution."

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 27,400 people and generated revenue of €6,929 million in 2022.

The Group focuses on three divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Board Games and Mobile Games), Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice) and Lagardère News (Paris Match, Le Journal du Dimanche, JDD Magazine, and the Elle brand licence).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère Live Entertainment and Lagardère Paris Racing. Its consolidated financial statements also include Lagardère Radio SCA, which is wholly owned, and its subsidiaries (Europe 1, Europe 2 and RFM) controlled by Arnaud Lagardère.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com