    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
Lagardere S A : denies wrongdoing after Le Monde reports ongoing investigation

07/24/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen during the groups annual general meeting in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French media giant Lagardere denied any wrongdoing after daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday a judicial investigation into the company was underway to look into potential infractions including false accounting and vote buying.

Le Monde said a judicial investigation had been launched in April, leading to the appointment of a judge on the matter.

"The company acts within the law and will vigorously defend itself against any contrary allegation," Lagardere said in a short statement on Saturday.

Lagardere has been at odds recently with several shareholders including hedge fund Amber Capital which earlier this year filed a complaint. The dispute has been resolved since.

It is transforming itself into a joint-stock company, unravelling an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
