Lagardère: adjusted net income of 252 ME in 2023
Group recurring EBIT before associates will be €520m in 2023, up +82m from €438m in 2022. Lagardère Publishing posted recurring EBIT before associates of ME301 (versus ME302 in 2022), and Lagardère Travel Retail of ME245 (versus ME136 in 2022).
Adjusted net income - Group share was ME252, versus ME265 in 2022.
At end December 2023, Group free cash flow excluding changes in working capital4 was ME275, versus ME294 in 2022.
' For 2024, Lagardère Publishing should maintain performances similar to those of 2023 ' says the Group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction