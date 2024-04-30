PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French publishing group Lagardere said its board had picked Jean-Christophe Thiery to temporarily replace chairman and CEO Arnaud Lagardere, who resigned from his executive roles as a result of an indictment against which he will appeal.

"The board of directors of Lagardere SA met today to decide on provisional arrangements to ensure the group's proper governance pending Arnaud Lagardere being able to resume effective management of the company," the statement said.

