Lagardère: takes note of Vivendi's proposal

November 20, 2023 at 12:44 pm EST

Lagardère has announced that it has taken note of the proposal by its shareholder Vivendi, published this evening, to extend to June 15, 2025 the exercise period for the rights to sell Lagardère SA shares allocated in 2022 as part of the tender offer.



Vivendi has indicated that this proposal will align the exercise period of the transfer rights with Lagardère's first full financial year.



It will be submitted to a general meeting of the beneficiaries of transfer rights convened for December 11, 2023.



