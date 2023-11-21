Lagardère: takes note of Vivendi's proposal

Lagardère takes note of Vivendi's proposal to extend until June 15, 2025 the exercise period for the Lagardère SA share sale rights granted in 2022 as part of the tender offer.



' This proposal will align the exercise period of the disposal rights with Lagardère's first full financial year during which Vivendi will have been in a position, once the merger between Vivendi and the Lagardère group has been finalized, to fully implement its strategic project' announces the group.



It will be submitted to a general meeting of the beneficiaries of transfer rights convened for December 11, 2023, which, in order to be effective, must bring together at least one-fifth of the existing transfer rights and obtain a two-thirds majority of the votes.



