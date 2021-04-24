Arnaud Lagardere to change corporate governance at Lagardere company -Les Echos

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Arnaud Lagardere is set to back
corporate governance changes at the Lagardere business
conglomerate, which was mainly established by his father and has
since attracted the interests of some of France's richest
billionaires, reported Les Echos.
Les Echos reported that Arnaud Lagardere was ready to
abandon the so-called "commandite" governance structure, under
which Arnaud Lagardere had veto powers on many corporate
decisions despite only having a 7% stake in the company.
Officials at the Lagardere company could not be immediately
reached for a comment on the report in Les Echos.
Lagardere, home to Paris Match magazine, Europe 1 radio,
Hachette books and airport shops, has become the target of a
battle for influence at the company between some of France's top
businessmen after activist fund Amber Capital attempted to shake
up its governance.
Vivendi, a media group controlled by billionaire
Vincent Bollore, has teamed up with Amber and bought a
large minority stake in Lagardere, while French luxury goods
billionaire and LVMH chief Bernard Arnault has
invested in Arnaud Lagardere's family office firm.
Les Echos reported that the corporate governance changes
were set to be approved at boardroom level this week.
Arnaud Lagardere, who is currently a managing partner at the
company, would become Chairman and CEO of Lagardere, and could
raise his stake in the company to around 14%, said Les Echos.
In return, however, the planned corporate governance changes
could see him lose his previous veto powers, and other top
shareholders such as Vincent Bollore and Bernard Arnault could
gain more influence within the Lagardere company, while Arnaud
Lagardere's influence could diminish by comparison.
(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Michel Rose;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)