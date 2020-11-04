Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lagardère SCA    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE SCA

(MMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere : An employee representative member joins the Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:21pm EST
Go back

Paris, 4 November 2020

An employee representative member joins the Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA

The Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA now includes an employee representative member further to the appointment of Michel Defer by the Group Employees' Committee, whose 30 standing members are drawn from various company-level works' committees or are individual personnel representatives within the Lagardère group.

Aged 60, Michel Defer, has been an employee of the Lagardère Publishing division for almost 38 years and is currently an electromechanical service technician at the Hachette Livre Services and Operations division distribution centre. He was appointed to the Supervisory Board today for a term of four years.

The Supervisory Board is delighted to welcome a new employee representative member who will enhance the diversity of its composition in terms of skills and knowledge of the Group's businesses, which it believes guarantees the quality of its deliberations and enables the Board to exercise its supervisory duties in full.

Press Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.
In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 20:20:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAGARDÈRE SCA
03:21pLAGARDERE : An employee representative member joins the Supervisory Board of Lag..
PU
03:12pLAGARDERE : An Employee Representative Member Joins the Supervisory Board of Lag..
BU
05:51aLAGARDERE : Lagardère Travel Retail adds new Berlin airport to its German footpr..
PU
11/02LAGARDERE : Lagardère finalises the sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan
PU
11/02LAGARDERE : Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan
BU
10/28LAGARDERE : Lagardère Travel Retail appoints new CEO for Senegal & Gabon
PU
10/16LAGARDERE : Lagardère Travel Retail makes changes to its Executive team
PU
10/15LAGARDERE : Appointment
PU
10/15LAGARDÈRE SCA : Nomination
CO
10/14LAGARDERE : Lagardère welcomes the decision of the President of the Paris Commer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 675 M 5 478 M 5 478 M
Net income 2020 -422 M -495 M -495 M
Net Debt 2020 2 494 M 2 922 M 2 922 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,51x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 2 518 M 2 948 M 2 950 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart LAGARDÈRE SCA
Duration : Period :
Lagardère SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,97 €
Last Close Price 20,16 €
Spread / Highest target -0,79%
Spread / Average Target -20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Funck-Brentano Co-Chief Operating Officer & Co-Managing Partner
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Chief Financial Officer
Susan M. Tolson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE SCA3.76%3 056
SCHIBSTED ASA45.57%8 991
INFORMA PLC-49.42%8 506
PEARSON PLC-16.45%5 214
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-13.15%2 827
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-10.78%2 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group