Lagardere : Lagardère Travel Retail grows its African footprint with new exclusive Duty Free concession in Tanzania

Paris, February 9, 2021

Lagardère Travel Retail grows its African footprint with new exclusive Duty Free concession in Tanzania

Lagardère Travel Retail and local partners Bevco Limited have been awarded by the Tanzanian Airports Authority (TAA) an exclusive concession to operate two Duty Free stores in the brand new Terminal 3 of Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam. By starting new operations in Tanzania, Lagardère Travel Retail confirms its growth ambitions on the African continent and hopes to further capitalize on the region's resilient attractiveness and air traffic.

Lagardère Travel Retail and Bevco Limited, a Tanzanian spirits distributor, have partnered to secure exclusivity to build and operate two new Duty Free stores at Dar es Salaam's international airport, one of the region's most dynamic hubs. In the form of a Joint Venture, the partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and Bevco Limited will enable strong flexibility and proximity in the management of local operations.

The stores, of a commercial surface of 206 and 160 sqm respectively, will feature all Duty Free core business categories, travel accessories, souvenirs and snacking. Lagardère Travel Retail's differentiating approach is to combine the highest international standards with a commitment to promote and leverage local expertise and know-hows. Its world-class international concept Aelia Duty Free, which will significantly improve passenger experience and diversify the offer within the airport, will also feature a range of local brands to give a true sense of place, calling to the Tanzanian culture, architecture and cuisine.

Commenting on this announcement, Frédéric Chevalier, COO EMEA at Lagardère Travel Retail said: 'We're delighted to have won this exclusive concession at Dar es Salaam airport alongside our very strong local partner. We look forward to developing there our innovative concept which brings together powerful, international brands and the unique, vibrant culture of Tanzania. By working closely together with Bevco Limited we want to support TAA in raising its standards of excellence and appeal to international travelers. We have significant growth ambitions for our operations on the African continent and hope our experience in Tanzania will continue to consolidate our position as a leading international travel retailer in the region.'

Béatrice & Régis Voegel, owners of Incodeal AG, parent company of Bevco Limited, said: 'For 20 years we are committed to distribute and promote international wine and spirit brands all over Africa. Tanzania as a place to invest and work, and moreover as a country, is very near and dear to our heart. We do believe indeed that Tanzania through its great people and thanks to its significant structural and economic reforms is huge a influencer and a serious growth driver for the region.

'We are therefore thrilled to extend our domestic market activities into Travel Retail in joint venture with a worldwide recognized specialist, Lagardère Travel Retail, and in close collaboration with TAA and all local partners.'

This contract is a key milestone in Lagardère Travel Retail's strategy to grow its African footprint and opens up a strong revenue potential supported by the growing local economy and the country's appeal to international tourists.