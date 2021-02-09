Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lagardère SCA    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE SCA

(MMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lagardere : Lagardère Travel Retail grows its African footprint with new exclusive Duty Free concession in Tanzania

02/09/2021 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go back

Paris, February 9, 2021

Lagardère Travel Retail grows its African footprint with new exclusive Duty Free concession in Tanzania

Lagardère Travel Retail and local partners Bevco Limited have been awarded by the Tanzanian Airports Authority (TAA) an exclusive concession to operate two Duty Free stores in the brand new Terminal 3 of Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam. By starting new operations in Tanzania, Lagardère Travel Retail confirms its growth ambitions on the African continent and hopes to further capitalize on the region's resilient attractiveness and air traffic.

Lagardère Travel Retail and Bevco Limited, a Tanzanian spirits distributor, have partnered to secure exclusivity to build and operate two new Duty Free stores at Dar es Salaam's international airport, one of the region's most dynamic hubs. In the form of a Joint Venture, the partnership between Lagardère Travel Retail and Bevco Limited will enable strong flexibility and proximity in the management of local operations.

The stores, of a commercial surface of 206 and 160 sqm respectively, will feature all Duty Free core business categories, travel accessories, souvenirs and snacking. Lagardère Travel Retail's differentiating approach is to combine the highest international standards with a commitment to promote and leverage local expertise and know-hows. Its world-class international concept Aelia Duty Free, which will significantly improve passenger experience and diversify the offer within the airport, will also feature a range of local brands to give a true sense of place, calling to the Tanzanian culture, architecture and cuisine.

Commenting on this announcement, Frédéric Chevalier, COO EMEA at Lagardère Travel Retail said: 'We're delighted to have won this exclusive concession at Dar es Salaam airport alongside our very strong local partner. We look forward to developing there our innovative concept which brings together powerful, international brands and the unique, vibrant culture of Tanzania. By working closely together with Bevco Limited we want to support TAA in raising its standards of excellence and appeal to international travelers. We have significant growth ambitions for our operations on the African continent and hope our experience in Tanzania will continue to consolidate our position as a leading international travel retailer in the region.'

Béatrice & Régis Voegel, owners of Incodeal AG, parent company of Bevco Limited, said: 'For 20 years we are committed to distribute and promote international wine and spirit brands all over Africa. Tanzania as a place to invest and work, and moreover as a country, is very near and dear to our heart. We do believe indeed that Tanzania through its great people and thanks to its significant structural and economic reforms is huge a influencer and a serious growth driver for the region.

'We are therefore thrilled to extend our domestic market activities into Travel Retail in joint venture with a worldwide recognized specialist, Lagardère Travel Retail, and in close collaboration with TAA and all local partners.'

This contract is a key milestone in Lagardère Travel Retail's strategy to grow its African footprint and opens up a strong revenue potential supported by the growing local economy and the country's appeal to international tourists.

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 17:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAGARDÈRE SCA
06:35aLAGARDERE : Lagardère Travel Retail grows its African footprint with new exclusi..
PU
01/13Connecticut Investigating Amazon's E-Book Business
DJ
01/05As Brexit bites, salads and sandwiches run out at Paris M&S stores
RE
01/05As Brexit bites, salads and sandwiches run out at Paris M&S stores
RE
01/03LAGARDERE : Lagardère Secures $570 Million State-backed Loan
MT
01/03LAGARDERE : Lagardère Secures and Strengthens Its Liquidity Position
BU
01/02French media group Lagardere gets 465 mln euro state guaranteed loan
RE
2020LAGARDÈRE SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2020LAGARDERE : Paris Court Rejects Shareholders' Call for Lagardere EGM
DJ
2020LAGARDERE : Lagardère SCA welcomes the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 372 M 5 290 M 5 290 M
Net income 2020 -455 M -551 M -551 M
Net Debt 2020 2 844 M 3 441 M 3 441 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,66x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 2 687 M 3 234 M 3 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart LAGARDÈRE SCA
Duration : Period :
Lagardère SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,48 €
Last Close Price 20,80 €
Spread / Highest target 5,77%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Funck-Brentano Co-Chief Operating Officer & Co-Managing Partner
Susan M. Tolson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE SCA1.56%3 234
INFORMA PLC-6.19%10 617
SCHIBSTED ASA-5.76%8 623
PEARSON PLC6.20%7 446
SANOMA OYJ22.27%3 296
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-3.15%2 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ