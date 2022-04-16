Lagnam Spintex : Dividend

La nam Spintex Plant & Regd. Office: A 51-53, RIICO Growth Centre Hamirgarh, Bhilwara {RAJ)-311001

Company 10: LAGNAM ISIN: INE548Z01017

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of The SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 01/2022-23 Board Meeting held on Saturday, 16 April 2022

2015 - Outcome of

1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 3 a Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for e year e March, 2022. A copy of the same along with Auditors' Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith. (Annexure-A)

2. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share of Rs. 10/- equity share each i.e. 5%, for the year ended 31 stMarch, 2022, subject to the approval of Shareholders.

3. Considered and approved the Board's Report, along with its annexure/s and Management Discussion & Analysis for the financial year 2021-2022 ended 31st March 2022;

4. Approved and considered the Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting. The Date, Time and Venue for the 12thAnnual General Meeting are as follows:

Day and Date of the AGM Time Venue Tuesday, 28 June 2022 11.00 A.M. Through Video Conferencing

(VC)/

other audio-visual means (OAVM)- will be connected from the Conference of the Company at A 51-53, RIICO Growth Centre, Hamirgarh, Bhilwara- 311001.

5. Re-appointment of Mr. Anand Mangal (DIN: 03113542) as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 01.04.2023 for a period of five years based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and subject to the approval of the Shareholders; (Annexure-B)

6. Re-appointment of Mr. Shubh Mangal (DIN: 01287935) as Whole Time Director designated as "Executive Director" of the Company w.e.f. 21.02.2023 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders; (Annexure-C)

7. Re-appointment of Mr. Jagdish Chandra Laddha (DIN: 00118527) as an Independent Director for the second term from 10.02.2023 to 09.02.2028, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; (Annexure-D)

8. Re-appointment of Mr. Anil Shah (DIN: 00145396) as an Independent Director for the second term from 10.02.2023 to 09.02.2028, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; (Annexure-E)

9. Re-appointment of Ms. Dipali Mathur (DIN: 07732611) as an Independent Director for the second term from 10.02.2023 to 09.02.2028, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; (Annexure-F) [The necessary disclosure in terms of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed]

10. Approved other business items with the permission of chair.

The Meeting was commenced at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.20 P.M.

Statementof AuditedFinancialS.Particulars

Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2022

No.31.03.2022

Audited

10,143.68 21.94

III Total income (1+11)10,165.62

IVExpenses

(a) Cost of materials consumed (b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,498.93

stock-in-trade and work-in-progress

(d) Employeebenefits expense 293.44

(e) Finance costs

(f) Depreciationand amortisation expense

(g) Other expensesTotal expenses (IV)

V Profit (loss) before exceptional items and tax (III-IV)

VI Exceptional items

VII Profit (loss) before tax (V-VI)

VIII Tax expense

(1) Current tax

(2) MAT Credit Entitlement

(3) Deferred tax

IXProfit (loss) for the period (VI-VIII)

X Other Comprehensive income

A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not bereclassified to profit or loss

B (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (ii) Income tax relating to items that will bereclassified to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income (X)

XITotal Comprehensive income for the period (IX+X)XIIPaid-up equity share capital (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each)

Quarter Ended 31.12.2021

(Rs. in Lacs) Year Ended

Unaudited 9,095.06 21.74 9,116.80

Audited 7,293.05

Audited 34,844.14

6.2051.32

7,299.25

34,895.46 20,552.72 Audited 20,522.76 29.96 6,665.05 6,319.74 -4,370.26

23,294.45 12,785.98

(54193) 346.86(110.60) 278.15 - 1,165.73 297.03 282.54 268.26 316.78 1,178.35 1,087.58 1,187.64 184.49

190.78 192.69752.54

1,197.07

1,254.69 881.62 9,117.13 882.05 755.37

4,638.86 3,087.41 7,802.85

6,376.47 30,841.18 19,864.18

1,313.95 922.78

1,048.49

- 1,313.95

- 922.78

4,054.28 688.54

178.07

226.58

113.52694.27 113.52

(126.78) (226.58) (113.52)(642.98) (113.52)

287.63 709.57

373.84 940.11

11.10 (3.24)

(2.11 ) 0.62

4.07 (1.16)

720.34 938.62

304.24 1,123.14 241.12

618.54

2,879.85 447.42

(2.12)4.76 (8.46)

(1.76) (1.39) (2.04) 2.04

0.57(0.57)

(5.35)4.84

-(2.04) 0.57

613.19 -2,884.69 -

(9.93) 437.49 -

1,766.90

1,766.90

1,766.90 1,766.90 1,766.90

Total reserve i.e. Other Equity 6,769.41 4,061.42

(a) Basic(b) Diluted

Date: 16th April, 2022 Place: Bhilwara

4.02 4.02

5.32 5.32

3.5016.30 2.53

3.5016.30 2.53

Notes:

1 The above audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022 have been prepared by the Company in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved & taken on record by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Saturday. 16th April. 2022.

2 As required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. the Statutory Auditors have issued thier Report on the aforesaid audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March. 2022 which has also taken on record by the Audit Committee and the Board at their Meeting held on Saturday. 16th April. 2022. The report does not have any impact on the aforesaid financial results which needs any explanation by the Board.

3 The Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs.0.50/- (par value of Rs. 10/- each) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 i.e. 5% per equity share. subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15.01.2022 has also declared an interim dividend of Rs.0.50/- (par value of Rs. 10/- each) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 i.e. 5% per equity share which has been duly paid to the shareholders. In total the company has declared Rs.1.00/- (par value of Rs. 10/- each) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 i.e. 10% per equity share

4 The Company has migrated from NSE "EMERGE" platform to the Main Board of NSE w.e.f. 30.09.2021.

5 The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and accordingly the financial results are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under section 133 of the Companies Act. 2013. read together with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule. 2015. as amended. All the period presented have been restated accordingly.

6 During the quarter ended 31 st Dec. 2021. the Company has recognized the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) of Rs. 462.50 Lakhs in "Revenue from Operations" out of which Rs. 74.57 Lakhs benefit pertains to eligible export sales for the Quarter ended March 31. 2021 and Rs. 115.26 Lakhs & Rs. 138.64 Lakhs benefit pertains to eligible export sales for the Quarter ended June 30. 2021 & Sep 30. 2021 respectively. Accordingly the figures of current quarter is not comparable with quarter ended 31st Dec .. 2021.

7 The Solar Power Plant of 1.7 MW commissioned during January. 2022 of which full benefit will accrue in upcoming years.

8 The Company has taken effective steps for implementation of the Expansion Project of Rs. 218.00 crores for installation of 41.472 spindles for manufacuring of 100% compact cotton yarn.

9 The figures of the previous period have been regrouped/rearranged and/or recast wherever necessary.

10 The requirement of "Segment Reporting" is not applicable to the Company as it is engaged in single business segment.

11 The Company is not having any subsidiary. associate or joint venture; therefore. it has prepared only standalone results as consolidation requirement is not applicable to the Company.

12 Statement of Assets & liabilities and cash flow statement as on 31st March. 2022 is enclosed herewith.

13 Reconciliation of between financial results and equity as per Ind as and as previously reported under previous GAAP for the quarter/ year are as under

(Rs.lln Lacs) Year ended 31.03.21 Net profit as reported under previous GAAP 452.63 Actuarial loss on defined benefit plan accounted through OCI 8.46 Reversal of Share issue expenses 4.69 Reversal of MTM loss of forward contract 2.04 Reversal of depreciation on processing fee 4.47 Amortisation of processing fee for loan (23.21) Depreciation on lease hold land (7.97) Current tax and deferred tax impact 6.30 Net Profit as per Ind As 447.42 Other comprehensive income net of tax (9.93) Total comprehensive income as per Ind As 437.49 Equity reconciliation (Rs. In Lacs) Year ended Total comprehensive Income Reconciliation

31.03.2021

Equity reported under previous GAAP

4.119.98

Reversal of depreciation on precessing fee 7.47

Impact of deferred tax liabilities 6.87

Amortisation of share issue expenses (5.28)

Amortisation of lease hold land (28.71)

Amortisation of borrowing cost (38.91)Net equity under Ind As

4,061.42

For~d

Date: 16th April. 2022 Place: Bhilwara

Anand Mangal Managing Director

DIN 03113542

Statement of Assets & Liabilities As At 31st March, 2022

Statement of Assets & Liabilities As at As at 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 Audited Audited ASSETS (1) Non - Current assets (a) Property, Plant and Equipment 13,751.12

(b) Right to use assets 662.34 670.31

(c) Other intangible Assets 8.45 10.72

(d) Capital Work in Progress 24.70

(e) Financial Assets

(f) Other Non Financial Assets 990.61 82.09

(2) Current Assets

(a) Inventories

(b) Financial Assets

(c) Current Tax Assets (Net) 230.19

(d) Other Current Assets

(i) Investment (iii) Cash and Cash Equivalents 394.24 (iv) Bank Balances other than (ii) above 0.59 (v) Other Financial Assets 238.86

14,257.82

-

(i) Investments 10.09

22.16

15,447.31 15,043.10

5,716.75

3,977.95

26.20

5.00

(ii) Trade Receivables 4,030.24 3,498.20

10.25 34.9

205. 222.. 5

1,905.38 1.880.~-

12,542.45 9,834_94 Total assets

27,989.76 24,878 ..04

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (1) Eauity

(a) Equity Share Capital 1,766.90 .00.

(b) Other Equity

(2) LiabilitiesNon - Current Liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities

(i) Borrowings(b) Provisions

(c) Deferred Tax Liability ( Net)

93.07 1,937.36

813.65

12,892.60 13,204.89 Current liabilities (a) Financial liabilities (i) Borrowings

3,357.17 2,95429

(ii) Trade payables

(a) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises 117.34 458.81and small enterprises

35.33 than

(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other 40.40

2,955.91 75.20 14.83

2,225.86 149.45 8.55 12.54

6,560.85 5,844.83

Total Equity & Liabilities 27,989.76 24,878.04

Date : 16th April, 2022

Place: Bhilwara