Lahontan Gold: Gold Mining Investment Opportunity in Nevada's Walker Lane, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) has recently announced its 1.7 million ounces of gold maiden resource in Nevada's Walker Lane, with a million of that being in oxide. The company plans to fast-track its project back into production and will begin an RC drilling program in May to explore the historic pits in the area. Lahontan Gold Corp is a promising investment opportunity in the mining industry.
