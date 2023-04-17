Advanced search
    LG   CA50732M1014

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP.

(LG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:25:42 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.1900 CAD   -5.00%
12:05pLahontan Gold : Gold Mining Investment Opportunity in Nevada's Walker Lane, CEO Clips Video
NE
04/13Lahontan to Begin Base-Line Environmental Studies at Santa Fe
AQ
03/21Lahontan Gold Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clips Video
AQ
Lahontan Gold: Gold Mining Investment Opportunity in Nevada's Walker Lane, CEO Clips Video

04/17/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) has recently announced its 1.7 million ounces of gold maiden resource in Nevada's Walker Lane, with a million of that being in oxide. The company plans to fast-track its project back into production and will begin an RC drilling program in May to explore the historic pits in the area. Lahontan Gold Corp is a promising investment opportunity in the mining industry.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-lg-ceo-clips-lahonton-gold-gold-mining-investment-opportunity-in-nevadas-walker-lane-60s

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162006


© Newsfilecorp 2023
