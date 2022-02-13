Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lai Group Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8455   KYG5343E1070

LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(8455)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rights group goes to court to get Nigeria to publish agreement with Twitter

02/13/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nigeria lifts Twitter ban

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter that led to the restoration of the social media company's services last month following a six-month ban.

Nigeria suspended Twitter last June after the U.S. company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Last month the Nigerian government said it was lifting the ban after Twitter had agreed to open a local office and work with the government to develop a code of conduct, among other agreements.

The Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said on Sunday it had filed a lawsuit to compel President Buhari and his information minister Lai Mohammed to publish a copy of the agreement to ensure it did not include agreements that could jeopardise freedom of expression.

"Publishing the agreement would enable Nigerians to scrutinise it, seek legal remedies as appropriate, and ensure that the conditions for lifting the suspension of Twitter are not used as pretexts to suppress legitimate discourse," a copy of the court challenge said.

SERAP said the government had ignored its request made in January for a copy of the agreement.

There was no immediate comment from the presidency and ministry of information.

Last June, SERAP and other groups went to court to fight the ban on Twitter, arguing that it was a violation of human rights.

The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States is due to decide this week whether to go ahead and make a ruling on SERAP's challenge to the Twitter ban. The government, however, wants the court to throw out the case, arguing that it had been overtaken by events.

(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Camillus Eboh


© Reuters 2022
All news about LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
02/07Lai Group Holding Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
02/03Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 million linked to corruption
RE
01/30Taiwan VP meets U.S. house speaker as ends overseas trip
RE
01/30Taiwan VP meets U.S. house speaker as ends overseas trip
RE
01/30Taiwan VP, in U.S., repeats accusation China blocked vaccine access
RE
01/30Taiwan VP, in U.S., repeats accusation China blocked vaccine access
RE
01/27Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'
RE
01/27Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'
RE
01/27U.S. hopes to buoy Honduras President-elect Castro with Harris visit
RE
01/27U.S. hopes to buoy Honduras President-elect Castro with Harris visit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 141 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 -1,45 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net cash 2021 53,6 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -96,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,8 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lai Group Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lai Sin Chan Chairman, CEO & Compliance Officer
Lai Chun Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Kuen Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Siu Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Pui Chi Wan Executive Director & Human Resources Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED2.00%5
D.R. HORTON, INC.-22.32%29 851
LENNAR CORPORATION-20.82%26 803
NVR, INC.-12.56%17 544
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-4.19%13 770
PULTEGROUP, INC.-16.27%11 900