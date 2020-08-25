Log in
LAI SI ENTERPRISE HOLDING LIMITED

(2266)
08/24
0.51 HKD   -1.92%
Lai Si : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

08/25/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited

黎氏企業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2266)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited 黎氏企業 控股有限公司 (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 14

August 2020 and 19 August 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group expects to record an unaudited consolidated loss attributable to the Shareholders of approximately MOP 19.2 million for the Interim 2020 as compared with the unaudited consolidated profit attributable to the Shareholders of MOP 1.1 million for Interim 2019. This takes into account on further provision on contract assets upon evaluating the necessity in view of existing market environment.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the main reason was due to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak which lead to poor economic environment in the overall fitting-out and construction industry in Macau and Hong Kong. COVID-19 also leads to loss making situation on the new restaurant operations.

This announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors and the audit committee of the Company. Actual results of the Group for the Interim 2020 will be announced in late August 2020 in compliance with the Listing Rules.

1

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited

黎氏企業控股有限公司

LAI Ieng Man

Chairman

Macau, 25 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Lai Ieng Man, Mr. Lai Meng San, Ms. Lai Ieng Wai and Ms. Cheong Weng Si as executive directors; and Mr. Chan Chun Sing, Mr. Chan Iok Chun and Ms. Lam Mei Fong as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Lai Si Enterprise Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:45 UTC
