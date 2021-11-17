CIRCULAR: PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES

TO BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES

AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The notice convening the 2021 AGM to be held at Grand Ballrooms 1 and 2, Level B, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, 180 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 December 2021 at 12:00 noon is set out on pages 17 to 22 of this circular.

Shareholders are advised to read the Notice of the 2021 AGM and if you are not able to attend the 2021 AGM or its adjournment (as the case may be) in person but wish to exercise your right as a Shareholder, please complete, sign and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2021 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2021 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Considering the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), certain measures will be implemented at the 2021 AGM or its adjournment (as the case may be) with a view to addressing the risk to attendees of infection, including the following:

all attendees will be required to undergo body temperature check; all attendees will be required to complete a health declaration form (a copy of the form is enclosed with this circular), which may be used for contact tracing, if required; any attendees who are subject to health quarantine prescribed by the Government of the HKSAR will not be admitted to the venue of the 2021 AGM; all attendees will be required to wear surgical face masks throughout the 2021 AGM; each attendee will be assigned a designated seat at the time of registration to ensure social distancing; any person who does not comply with the measures above may be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the venue of the 2021 AGM; and no refreshments or beverages will be provided, and there will be no corporate gifts.

The Company reminds Shareholders that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the 2021 AGM, taking into account their own personal circumstances. The Company would like to remind Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the 2021 AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights and strongly recommends that Shareholders appoint the Chairman of the 2021 AGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy as early as possible. In light of the risks posed by the COVID-19pandemic, the Company strongly encourages Shareholders NOT to attend the 2021 AGM in person.

The Company will keep the evolving COVID-19 situation under review and may implement additional measures (which it will announce closer to the date of the 2021 AGM).

Hong Kong, 18 November 2021