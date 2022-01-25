Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS BY

LAI SUN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

This joint announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

The board of directors ("Board") of each of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("LSG") and Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD"), a 53.19%-owned subsidiary of LSG announces that LSD has granted, subject to acceptance of the grantees, share options ("Options") to certain eligible participants ("Grantees") under the share option scheme adopted by LSD on 11 December 2015, to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of LSD ("Shares"). Brief details of the Options are as follows:

Date of grant : 25 January 2022 Total number of Shares comprised in the Options : 310,000 Shares ("Option Shares") Exercise price per Option Share : HK$4.38 Closing price of the Shares on the date of grant : HK$4.25 per Share Validity (exercisable) period of the Options : 25 January 2022 to 24 January 2032

None of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of LSD, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.