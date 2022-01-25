Log in
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT: GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS BY LAI SUN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS BY

LAI SUN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

This joint announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

The board of directors ("Board") of each of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("LSG") and Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD"), a 53.19%-owned subsidiary of LSG announces that LSD has granted, subject to acceptance of the grantees, share options ("Options") to certain eligible participants ("Grantees") under the share option scheme adopted by LSD on 11 December 2015, to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of LSD ("Shares"). Brief details of the Options are as follows:

Date of grant

:

25

January 2022

Total number of Shares comprised in the Options

: 310,000 Shares ("Option Shares")

Exercise price per Option Share

:

HK$4.38

Closing price of the Shares on the date of grant

:

HK$4.25 per Share

Validity (exercisable) period of the Options

: 25

January 2022 to 24 January 2032

None of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of LSD, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board

By order of the Board

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited

Lai Sun Development Company Limited

Chew Fook Aun

Chew Fook Aun

Executive Director and Deputy Chairman

Executive Director and Deputy Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 January 2022

-1-

As at the date of this joint announcement,

  1. the Board of LSG comprises five executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman), Mr. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Madam U Po Chu, Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Leung Shu Yin, William, Lam Bing Kwan and Chow Bing Chiu; and
  2. the Board of LSD comprises six executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman) and Messrs. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Lau Shu Yan, Julius (Chief Executive Officer), Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu), Tham Seng Yum, Ronald and Lee Tze Yan, Ernest; one non-executive director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Lam Bing Kwan, Leung Shu Yin, William, Ip Shu Kwan, Stephen and Leung Wang Ching, Clarence.

-2-

Disclaimer

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
