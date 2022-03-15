Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

Joint Announcement

Unaudited Interim Results of a Subsidiary

Media Asia Group Holdings Limited

for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2022

The board of directors ("Board") of each of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("LSG"), Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD", a 53.19%-owned subsidiary of LSG) and eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun", a 74.62%-owned subsidiary of LSD) refers to the unaudited interim results of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited ("MAGHL", a 67.70%-owned subsidiary of eSun) for the six months ended 31 January 2022 ("Financial Period") announced by MAGHL on 15 March 2022 ("MAGHL Results Announcement"). The issued shares of MAGHL are listed and traded on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 8075).

In the MAGHL Results Announcement, MAGHL reported that among other matters, no dividend had been declared by its board of directors in respect of the Financial Period and it recorded the following unaudited results for the Financial Period:

Consolidated turnover of approximately HK$145,301,000

Consolidated loss attributable to owners of MAGHL of approximately HK$23,510,000

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to owners of MAGHL of approximately HK0.79 cents

The MAGHL Results Announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of MAGHL at www.mediaasia.com.

