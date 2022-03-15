Log in
    191   HK0000356805

LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(191)
Joint Announcement : Unaudited Interim Results of a Subsidiary Media Asia Group Holdings Limited for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2022

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

Joint Announcement

Unaudited Interim Results of a Subsidiary

Media Asia Group Holdings Limited

for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2022

The board of directors ("Board") of each of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("LSG"), Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD", a 53.19%-owned subsidiary of LSG) and eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun", a 74.62%-owned subsidiary of LSD) refers to the unaudited interim results of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited ("MAGHL", a 67.70%-owned subsidiary of eSun) for the six months ended 31 January 2022 ("Financial Period") announced by MAGHL on 15 March 2022 ("MAGHL Results Announcement"). The issued shares of MAGHL are listed and traded on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 8075).

In the MAGHL Results Announcement, MAGHL reported that among other matters, no dividend had been declared by its board of directors in respect of the Financial Period and it recorded the following unaudited results for the Financial Period:

  • Consolidated turnover of approximately HK$145,301,000
  • Consolidated loss attributable to owners of MAGHL of approximately HK$23,510,000
  • Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to owners of MAGHL of approximately HK0.79 cents

The MAGHL Results Announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of MAGHL at www.mediaasia.com.

By order of the Board

By order of the Board

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited

Lai Sun Development Company Limited

Chew Fook Aun

Chew Fook Aun

Executive Director and Deputy Chairman

Executive Director and Deputy Chairman

By order of the Board

eSun Holdings Limited

Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 March 2022

As at the date of this joint announcement,

  1. the Board of LSG comprises five executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman), Mr. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Madam U Po Chu, Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Leung Shu Yin, William, Lam Bing Kwan and Chow Bing Chiu;
  2. the Board of LSD comprises five executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman) and Messrs. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Lau Shu Yan, Julius (Chief Executive Officer), Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu) and Lee Tze Yan, Ernest; one non-executive director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Lam Bing Kwan, Leung Shu Yin, William, Ip Shu Kwan, Stephen and Leung Wang Ching, Clarence; and
  3. the Board of eSun comprises four executive directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu) and Yip Chai Tuck; one non-executive director, namely Madam U Po Chu; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.

Disclaimer

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
