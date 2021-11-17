Log in
    191   HK0000356805

LAI SUN GARMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(191)
Lai Sun Garment International : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 17 DECEMBER 2021

11/17/2021
FORM OF PROXY

For use by members at the Annual General Meeting

to be held on Friday, 17 December 2021 at 12:00 noon or any adjournment thereof

Number of Shares to which

this Form of Proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of

,

being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares ("Shares") in the capital of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

the chairman of the meeting or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the annual general meeting of the Company ("2021 AGM") to be held at Grand Ballrooms 1 and 2, Level B, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, 180 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong on Friday, 17 December 2021 at 12:00 noon and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf in respect of the resolutions to be considered and, if thought fit, passed at the 2021 AGM or its adjournment as directed below.

Please indicate with a "" in the following boxes provided how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll.

Ordinary Businesses

FOR (Note 5)

AGAINST (Note 5)

1.

To consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 July 2021

and the reports of the directors and the independent auditor thereon.

2.

(A)

To re-elect the following Directors who retire and have offered themselves for re-election:

(i)

Mr. Chew Fook Aun as an executive Director;

(ii)

Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew as an executive Director; and

(iii) Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester as an executive Director.

(B)

To authorise the Board to fix the Directors' remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company

for the ensuing year and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

Special Businesses

4.

To pass the following Ordinary Resolutions*:

(A)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back the Company's Shares not exceeding

10% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue.

(B)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional Shares not

exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue.

(C)

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue Shares of the Company by

adding the number of Shares bought back.

  • The full text of the above resolutions is set out in the notice of the 2021 AGM dated 18 November 2021.

Member's Signature:

(Note 4)

Dated this

day of

, 2021

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of the Shares. If no number is inserted or the number inserted exceeds the total number of the Shares registered in your name(s), this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in CAPITAL LETTERS.
  3. A member of the Company ("Member") is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more Shares, more than one) proxy of his/her/its choice to vote instead of him/her/it provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to the Share(s) held by the Member. A proxy need not be a Member. If such an appointment is made, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting or" and insert in CAPITAL LETTERS the name and address of the person appointed as the proxy in the space provided. For appointment of more than one proxy, the original form of proxy may be photocopied for use.
  4. This form of proxy or a photocopy thereof must be signed by the appointor or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing, or if such appointor is a corporation, either given under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". If a "" is put under the column "For" or "Against", it will be deemed to relate to the entire number of Shares held. If only part of shareholding is to be voted, please state the relevant number of Shares under the columns "For" or "Against". If this form of proxy is returned duly signed but without a specific direction, the proxy will cast your vote(s) or abstain from voting at his/her/its discretion. Save to the extent of any instructions as aforesaid, this form of proxy gives absolute authority to the proxy to do all such things (including voting or abstaining as he/she/it may at his/her/its absolute discretion consider appropriate) that the appointing Member may do in respect of any business which may arise at the 2021 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  6. To be valid, this form of proxy or a photocopy thereof together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2021 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). The contact phone number of the Registrar is (852) 2980 1333.
  7. Completion and return of this form of proxy or any photocopy thereof does not preclude a Member from attending and voting in person at the 2021 AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should he/she/it so wish. In such case, the said form(s) of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  8. Any alterations made in this form of proxy or any photocopy thereof must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  9. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, voting on the resolutions set out in the notice of the 2021 AGM will be decided by poll at the 2021 AGM.
  10. The Company reserves its right to treat any form of proxy which has been incorrectly completed in some manner as valid if such incorrectness is considered by the Company, at its absolute discretion, not material.
  11. A Member or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the 2021 AGM. If a corporate Member appoints its representative to attend the 2021 AGM, such representative should produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of that Member appointing such representative to attend the 2021 AGM.
  12. Details of the proposals of the general mandates to buy back Shares and to issue Shares are contained in the circular of the Company dated 18 November 2021. Details regarding Ordinary Resolutions (A), (B) and (C) under item 4 above are set out in the notice of the 2021 AGM.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the 2021 AGM ("Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Registrar at the above address.

Disclaimer

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
