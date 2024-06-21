Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2024 / 08:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.25 EUR 281250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.25 EUR 281250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://laiqon.ag

 
