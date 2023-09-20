About LAIQON AG

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is an innovative asset management factory specializing in sustainable investments with assets under management valued at around EUR 6.0 billion. With a full range of sustainable wealth products and solutions, LAIQON AG addresses both retail clients and institutional investors. LAIQON AG has positioned itself in three business segments, namely Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Wealth.

Established in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. LAIQON AG has been included in Deutsche Börse's "Scale" segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) since March 2017.

LAIQON AG currently offers its clients more than 50 wealth products and solutions. At the same time, sustainable investing is a priority for the Company. Looking forward, LAIQON AG intends to play a leading role in this area with a portfolio of products and solutions that seeks to comply almost entirely with Articles 8 and 9 of the