H1INTERIM REPORT

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

H1-2023

H1-2022

H1-2021

H1-2020

Assets under management in EUR billion

6.0

4.3*

2.0

1.1

Group figures

EUR million

Sales (gross)

15.9

8.8

18.2

6.2

EBITDA

-2.0

-6.7

7.2

-2.4

Cash flow from operating activities

-7.0

0.0

13.0

-0.5

Total assets

149.3

125.7

112.4

95.1

Equity

65.6

61.5

47.2

37.5

Equity ratio (%)

44.0

48.9

42.0

39.4

Earnings per share (EUR, basic)

-0.16

-0.45

0.28

-0.30

Employees (as of June 30)

192

128

73

72

Percentages based on figures expressed as EUR thousands. * EUR 4.7 billion ("as if")

2

The Q at the center of LAIQON AG's new name seeks to express the fact that Company is positioning itself as a premium-quality provider in fund and asset management.

LAIQON head office,

Hamburg

About LAIQON AG

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is an innovative asset management factory specializing in sustainable investments with assets under management valued at around EUR 6.0 billion. With a full range of sustainable wealth products and solutions, LAIQON AG addresses both retail clients and institutional investors. LAIQON AG has positioned itself in three business segments, namely Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Wealth.

Established in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. LAIQON AG has been included in Deutsche Börse's "Scale" segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) since March 2017.

LAIQON AG currently offers its clients more than 50 wealth products and solutions. At the same time, sustainable investing is a priority for the Company. Looking forward, LAIQON AG intends to play a leading role in this area with a portfolio of products and solutions that seeks to comply almost entirely with Articles 8 and 9 of the

Disclosure Regulation. The cloud-based Digital Asset Platform 4.0 forms the digital heart and a central component of the asset management factory. The asset management factory approach serves firstly as a basis for ensuring the quality of the wealth products and solutions offered and secondly as the foundations for internal and external scalability. This is achieved through an internally managed "best-in-class direct" sales approach and by means of "inside white label partnerships".

GROWTH 25 is to act as the main driver of the continued anticipated growth in assets under management and of future earnings. According to plans, assets under management in the three operating segments are to increase to EUR 8 - 10 billion by the end of 2025. At the same time, LAIQON AG is targeting an EBITDA margin of over 45% relative to net sales by the end of 2025. This takes account of the average performance fees generated in the past by the LAIQON AG product range.

4.0

1.5

0.5

bn euros in assets

bn euros in assets

bn euros in assets

under management

under management

under management

Group

Asset Management

Wealth Management

Digital Wealth

AG as a technological

IQ specialist in

IQ implementation of

Individualized AI-based

and sales platform

active alpha strategies

individual asset targets

investment solutions

and ETF savings plans

- Strategy including

- Over 1,000 clients

- 2,500 clients

- 15,000 clients with

Sustainability/Finance

- Roughly 25 retail funds

- 360° individualized

ETF plans

- Marketing/Sales

- Roughly 50 special mandates

solutions

- 100% personalized

- Compliance/Legal

AI solutions

- DAP 4.0

3

Contents

Company

Group interim management report

Interview with Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate,

6

1 Report on economic position

34

3 Employees

40

Chief Excecutive Officer of LAIQON AG

2 Results of operations, net assets

4 Risk report

41

Interview with Dr. Robin Braun, Head

and financial condition

37

12

5 Material events occurring

of Group Sustainability at LAIQON AG

after the reporting date

41

Interview with Christian Sievers,

6 Outlook

42

M.Sc. and Lasse Linzer, Dipl.-Volksw.,

Managing Directors of LAIC

20

Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

Interview with Markus Wedel,

CEFA, Dr. Maximilian Thaler, CFA,

Axel Brosey, CFA, CESGA, and

Dr. Tobias Spies, CESGA, fund

26

managers at SPSW Capital GmbH

LAIQON share

30

4

Interim consolidated financial statements

1

Consolidated income statement

48

5

Consolidated statement of

changes in equity

52

2

Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income

49

6

Notes to the consolidated

financial statements

53

3

Consolidated balance sheet

50

7

Responsibility statement

64

4

Consolidated cash flow

statement

51

8

Independent auditors'

review report

65

5

