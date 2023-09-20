H1INTERIM REPORT
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
H1-2023
H1-2022
H1-2021
H1-2020
Assets under management in EUR billion
6.0
4.3*
2.0
1.1
Group figures
EUR million
Sales (gross)
15.9
8.8
18.2
6.2
EBITDA
-2.0
-6.7
7.2
-2.4
Cash flow from operating activities
-7.0
0.0
13.0
-0.5
Total assets
149.3
125.7
112.4
95.1
Equity
65.6
61.5
47.2
37.5
Equity ratio (%)
44.0
48.9
42.0
39.4
Earnings per share (EUR, basic)
-0.16
-0.45
0.28
-0.30
Employees (as of June 30)
192
128
73
72
Percentages based on figures expressed as EUR thousands. * EUR 4.7 billion ("as if")
2
The Q at the center of LAIQON AG's new name seeks to express the fact that Company is positioning itself as a premium-quality provider in fund and asset management.
LAIQON head office,
Hamburg
About LAIQON AG
LAIQON AG (LQAG) is an innovative asset management factory specializing in sustainable investments with assets under management valued at around EUR 6.0 billion. With a full range of sustainable wealth products and solutions, LAIQON AG addresses both retail clients and institutional investors. LAIQON AG has positioned itself in three business segments, namely Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Wealth.
Established in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. LAIQON AG has been included in Deutsche Börse's "Scale" segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) since March 2017.
LAIQON AG currently offers its clients more than 50 wealth products and solutions. At the same time, sustainable investing is a priority for the Company. Looking forward, LAIQON AG intends to play a leading role in this area with a portfolio of products and solutions that seeks to comply almost entirely with Articles 8 and 9 of the
Disclosure Regulation. The cloud-based Digital Asset Platform 4.0 forms the digital heart and a central component of the asset management factory. The asset management factory approach serves firstly as a basis for ensuring the quality of the wealth products and solutions offered and secondly as the foundations for internal and external scalability. This is achieved through an internally managed "best-in-class direct" sales approach and by means of "inside white label partnerships".
GROWTH 25 is to act as the main driver of the continued anticipated growth in assets under management and of future earnings. According to plans, assets under management in the three operating segments are to increase to EUR 8 - 10 billion by the end of 2025. At the same time, LAIQON AG is targeting an EBITDA margin of over 45% relative to net sales by the end of 2025. This takes account of the average performance fees generated in the past by the LAIQON AG product range.
4.0
1.5
0.5
bn euros in assets
bn euros in assets
bn euros in assets
under management
under management
under management
Group
Asset Management
Wealth Management
Digital Wealth
AG as a technological
IQ specialist in
IQ implementation of
Individualized AI-based
and sales platform
active alpha strategies
individual asset targets
investment solutions
and ETF savings plans
- Strategy including
- Over 1,000 clients
- 2,500 clients
- 15,000 clients with
Sustainability/Finance
- Roughly 25 retail funds
- 360° individualized
ETF plans
- Marketing/Sales
- Roughly 50 special mandates
solutions
- 100% personalized
- Compliance/Legal
AI solutions
- DAP 4.0
3
Contents
Company
Group interim management report
Interview with Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate,
6
1 Report on economic position
34
3 Employees
40
Chief Excecutive Officer of LAIQON AG
2 Results of operations, net assets
4 Risk report
41
Interview with Dr. Robin Braun, Head
and financial condition
37
12
5 Material events occurring
of Group Sustainability at LAIQON AG
after the reporting date
41
Interview with Christian Sievers,
6 Outlook
42
M.Sc. and Lasse Linzer, Dipl.-Volksw.,
Managing Directors of LAIC
20
Vermögensverwaltung GmbH
Interview with Markus Wedel,
CEFA, Dr. Maximilian Thaler, CFA,
Axel Brosey, CFA, CESGA, and
Dr. Tobias Spies, CESGA, fund
26
managers at SPSW Capital GmbH
LAIQON share
30
4
Interim consolidated financial statements
1
Consolidated income statement
48
5
Consolidated statement of
changes in equity
52
2
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income
49
6
Notes to the consolidated
financial statements
53
3
Consolidated balance sheet
50
7
Responsibility statement
64
4
Consolidated cash flow
statement
51
8
Independent auditors'
review report
65
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Laiqon AG published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 07:08:09 UTC.