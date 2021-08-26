Introducing: NEW Vegan and Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix
08/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
We are so excited to introduce our newest addition to our Homemade Baking Collection- a gluten-free and vegan (no egg required!) two-in-one Pancakes & Waffles Mix! This new mix features the most nourishing gluten-free ingredients that come together to create the fluffiest, most delicious superfood pancakes or waffles.
Our Homemade Pancakes & Waffles Mixonly uses wholesome gluten-free flours and ingredients like organic buckwheat flour (which contrary to its name, does not actually contain any wheat!), tapioca flour, coconut milk powder, and organic tigernut flour. None of the flours we use in this mix contain gluten, and they are free of other common allergens often seen in gluten-free products such as almonds, rice, and cow's milk.
Ultimately, we've created a gluten-free mix that is as unique as it is delicious and we are so excited to share it with you!
