    LSF   US50736T1025

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

(LSF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Introducing: NEW Vegan and Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix

08/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
We are so excited to introduce our newest addition to our Homemade Baking Collection- a gluten-free and vegan (no egg required!) two-in-one Pancakes & Waffles Mix! This new mix features the most nourishing gluten-free ingredients that come together to create the fluffiest, most delicious superfood pancakes or waffles. Our Homemade Pancakes & Waffles Mixonly uses wholesome gluten-free flours and ingredients like organic buckwheat flour (which contrary to its name, does not actually contain any wheat!), tapioca flour, coconut milk powder, and organic tigernut flour. None of the flours we use in this mix contain gluten, and they are free of other common allergens often seen in gluten-free products such as almonds, rice, and cow's milk. Ultimately, we've created a gluten-free mix that is as unique as it is delicious and we are so excited to share it with you!

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Laird Superfood, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,99 $
Average target price 34,33 $
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerie Ells Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Scott McGuire Chief Operating Officer
Jamie Eichman Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.-57.84%180
NESTLÉ S.A.10.34%345 980
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.81%86 483
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-30.80%71 102
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.97%59 055
DANONE15.98%47 678