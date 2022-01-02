Log in
    LSF   US50736T1025

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

(LSF)
Laird Superfood : It all started with a cup of coffee

01/02/2022
Laird Hamilton is so much more than a prolific big wave surfer, he's a person with an innate curiosity on how things can be upgraded and improved in all areas of life. Like most people, Laird's morning ritual begins with a cup of coffee, and true to his nature, he found himself wondering if there was a way to tinker with the recipe in his morning cup to help him keep up with the physical demands of long morning sessions out on the water.


Being a competitive athlete, Laird was familiar with the proper nutrition required for athletic performance, so he concocted a superfood creamer formulated with plant-based ingredients and naturally occurring MCTs from coconut oil (which have been studiedfor their positive impact on athletic performance and found to bea quick form of useable energy during physical exertion).


Sometimes adding in real food flavors like real Tahitian vanilla and premium cacao, Laird developed a coffee and creamer duo that he felt maximized his performance and kept him sustained for hours. Laird would mix his "superfood" coffee in his kitchen, drink it onshore, and felt that it kept his brain sharp all day, even when the ocean was extra challenging and unforgiving. It was like he cracked the code to the perfect superfuel!


In 2015, after sharing his coffee concoction with many friends and family, Laird and his friend Paul Hodge decided that they were ready to share their passions with the world.


Founded on the idea that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious superfoods and supplements that enable you to perform at the highest level, no matter what you're doing, Laird Superfood now offers over a dozen superfood creamers to mix with our functional coffees so you're always ready for your next big adventure.

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Inc. published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 66,3%
Technical analysis trends LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,04 $
Average target price 29,67 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerie Ells Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Scott McGuire Chief Operating Officer
Jamie Eichman Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.-72.44%118
NESTLÉ S.A.22.23%384 504
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.41%92 501
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.00%69 701
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%53 707
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.58%43 943