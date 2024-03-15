Forward looking disclaimer
Our Mission:
To fuel optimal daily performance by providing great-tasting, innovative, highest-quality superfoods that support the health and wellness journey of our consumers.
Laird Superfood was founded by two athletes and built to be a nutrition powerhouse to fuel their activities and life
Laird Hamilton
Gabby Reece
• Big wave surfer and pioneer of action water sports
• The Gabby Reece Show podcast host
•
Innovator
•
Best-selling author
•
Author
•
Former professional volleyball player
• Fitness and nutrition expert
• First woman athlete to design a signature shoe
• LSF innovation leader - defines our mission and
with Nike
ingredient discovery
• LSF ingredient advisor - holds us true to our
guardrails and innovation design
Laird Superfood Strategic "Plan on a Page"
1 Grow our core business
- Expand distro & improve MAPS
- Grow awareness and trial
- Optimize marketing efficiency
2 Innovate in Superfoods
- Expand existing product lines
- Execute packaging innovation
- Expand to new categories
3 Improve LSF Supply Chain
- Ensure capacity and flexibility
- Reduce operational costs
- Ensure product quality
4
5
Build critical capabilities and improve our work processes
- Hire/train/retain critical employees to elevate business performance
- Continue to simplify work processes and IT infrastructure
Improve our P+L and accelerate the path to profitability
- Optimize pricing and leverage scale to improve GM to a sustainable 38%+
- Execute annual zero overhead growth or better
- Pursue consolidation opportunities within/adjacent to our core portfolio
LSF investment highlights
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Plant-based, clean, functional ingredients that are on-trend with consumers
Large and growing addressable market across core categories
Highly engaged founders with strong equity, reach and relevance
Strong brand equity, net promoter score, and active social community
Actively scaling digital platforms
Management team with extensive experience in consumer goods
Significant whitespace expansion opportunity at retail
LSF executive team with extensive experience
Jason Vieth
CEO | President
- President and CEO since January 2022
- EVP/GM at Sovos Brands
- SVP of Life Time Fitness
- SVP/GM at WhiteWave Foods
- Boston Consulting Group
Anya HamillMartha Opela
CFO
VP, Marketing
•
Chief Financial Officer
• VP of Marketing since
since July 2022
July 2023
•
CFO at Little Secrets
•
Marketing Director,
•
Sr. Director of Finance
Charlotte's Web
•
at WhiteWave Foods
Brand Management at
•
Financial Analyst at
WhiteWave Foods
•
Agilent
Brand Management at
Dish Network
Jared Larkin
VP, Supply Chain
- VP of Supply Chain since August 2022
- Director of Operations and Finance for Picky Bars
- President of KIALOA Canoe Paddles
Steve Richie
General Counsel
- General Counsel since June 2022
- Head of HR since Jan 2023
- EVP, Legal and Human Resources, at Concentrix Corporation
- GC, Annie's, Inc.
The Laird Superfood portfolio spans large, attractive categories
Liquid and Powder
Coffee, Tea and Hot
Snack, Nutrition,
Hydration & Beverage
Coffee Creamers
Chocolate Products
Performance Bars
Enhancing Supplements
Total
Addressable
$7.3 billion
$29.4 billion
$6.5 billion
$7.4 billion
Market
(TAM)
Source: Mintel Report based on IRI InfoScan Reviews, CSPDailyNews.com, US Census Bureau, Economic Census/Mintel (Coffee/Tea, Creamers) , IRI 52WE 10/31/21 (Snack Bars), Future Market Insights & Grandview Research 2022 (Hydration/Bev Enhancing Supplements)
Consumer are upgrading to a new generation of functional food and beverage
59%
83%
+39%
Of consumers agree that functional drinks
Of consumers claim to have recently used
Growth in Functional / Mushroom based
help them accomplish their health goals
beverages containing at least one
products in Coffee & Creamers.
functional claim.
Source: Mintel Functional Drinks Report April 2023, Customer LSF Segmentation Study Aug 2022, SPINS Natural Channel , MULO + Natural Channel 52 weeks ending 9/10/23
LSF steadily increasing Wholesale business each year since 2021
Laird Superfood Total Brand YOY $ Sales (MM) by Quad
Total Marketplace (MULO+NAT+WFM) (Does not include AO business*)
2021
2022
2023
Retail Sales ($M)
1.8
1.6
1.7
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.1
1.0 1.0
1.1
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.9
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
29-Jan
26-Feb
26-Mar
23-Apr
21-May
18-Jun
16-Jul
13-Aug
10-Sep
8-Oct
5-Nov
3-Dec
31-Dec
Dol % Chg
+28%
+24%
+15%
+26%
+21%
+38%
+31%
+25%
+28%
+48%
+28%
+25%
+29%
'23 vs. '22
Source: Company calculations using various sources for retail data
