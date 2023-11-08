Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) (“Laird Superfood,” the "Company", “we”, and “our”), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales of $9.2 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior quarter, and $8.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Wholesale contributed 47% of total net sales and increased by 42.8% year-over-year, driven by distribution gains in the natural and conventional channels, seasonal program expansion in club, pricing actions, as well as velocity improvements behind new packaging and the re-branding campaign launched earlier this year.
  • E-commerce contributed 53% of total net sales and decreased 16.6% year-over-year driven by a planned 19% media spend reduction across the Amazon and direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channels. Amazon sales were negatively impacted by inventory out-of-stocks related to the previously discussed quality issue experienced in Q1. This out-of-stock issue was fully resolved by the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decline in DTC was due to media spend reduction, which was partially offset by an increase in our subscription sales which grew 21% sequentially as a percentage of DTC sales.
  • Gross margin was 31.0%, compared to 24.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 23.4% in the prior year period. This 758-basis point margin expansion from the prior year period was driven by the transition to a variable cost third-party co-manufacturing business model, partially offset by incremental trade spend intended to drive growth in the retail channel, specifically around innovation expansion, awareness, and trial.
  • Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The improvement is driven by gross margin expansion, lower marketing and general and administrative spend (G&A).
  • Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $5.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period. This sequential and prior year improvement was driven by significantly expanded gross margins and lower marketing and G&A spend. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.

Jason Vieth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our significantly improved Q3 results are the natural outcome of continued progress against our strategic initiatives and toward our goal of breakeven profitability. Over the past year, we successfully completed a full reboot of our operations, moving us to a significantly more flexible, more profitable supply chain. As predicted, our gross margin exceeded 30% in the quarter and we don’t expect to look back. At the same time, we have executed the transition from an ecommerce business with a small amount of wholesale sales to a business that is nearly 50-50% split across those two channels. Our strong growth in wholesale is now outweighing the planned declines in the online business, which propelled us to positive year over year sales growth for the first time since the first quarter of 2022."

Anya Hamill, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report that in the third quarter we have achieved gross margin above 30%, representing a 758-basis point improvement over the same period during the prior year and a 671-basis point improvement sequentially versus Q2 2023. This margin expansion was driven by the continued optimization of our supply chain model based on the strategic actions we took last year as well as new and improved liquid creamer formulation implemented in the third quarter. Cost of goods sold improved by 21% as a percentage of gross sales which translates to nearly 15 points of gross margin in the third quarter versus the same period last year. This margin improvement was partially offset by stepped-up trade investment into promotional and product placement activities to drive growth in our wholesale channel. Beginning in Q4 of this year, we expect to begin pulling back the increased trade spend, which we expect to result in margin expansion as we see the benefit of our supply chain transformation and other planned margin-driving initiatives. Q3 net loss of $2.7 million was the lowest in the Company’s post-IPO history, driven by gross margin expansion and significant reductions in marketing and G&A spend. Our Q3 G&A spend was $2.2 million lower than the same quarter last year, demonstrating the strong progress that we have made in managing costs and pushing the business towards breakeven profitability in future quarters."

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

$

 

% of Total

 

$

 

% of Total

Coffee creamers

 

$

5,795,991

 

 

63

%

 

$

4,716,650

 

 

53

%

Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements

 

 

1,726,512

 

 

19

%

 

 

1,061,136

 

 

12

%

Harvest snacks and other food items

 

 

1,747,873

 

 

19

%

 

 

1,935,812

 

 

22

%

Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products

 

 

1,990,013

 

 

22

%

 

 

1,455,888

 

 

16

%

Other

 

 

132,319

 

 

1

%

 

 

437,210

 

 

5

%

Gross sales

 

 

11,392,708

 

 

124

%

 

 

9,606,696

 

 

108

%

Shipping income

 

 

214,982

 

 

2

%

 

 

289,505

 

 

3

%

Returns and discounts

 

 

(2,427,909

)

 

(26

)%

 

 

(1,051,356

)

 

(11

)%

Sales, net

 

$

9,179,781

 

 

100

%

 

$

8,844,845

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

 

 

4,842,389

 

 

53

%

 

 

5,808,186

 

 

66

%

Wholesale

 

 

4,337,392

 

 

47

%

 

 

3,036,659

 

 

34

%

Sales, net

 

$

9,179,781

 

 

100

%

 

$

8,844,845

 

 

100

%

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

$

 

% of Total

 

$

 

% of Total

Coffee creamers

 

$

15,550,157

 

 

62

%

 

$

14,866,032

 

 

55

%

Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements

 

 

3,395,671

 

 

14

%

 

 

3,815,346

 

 

14

%

Harvest snacks and other food items

 

 

5,345,915

 

 

21

%

 

 

5,336,043

 

 

20

%

Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products

 

 

5,932,745

 

 

24

%

 

 

4,840,215

 

 

18

%

Other

 

 

287,001

 

 

1

%

 

 

1,094,924

 

 

4

%

Gross sales

 

 

30,511,489

 

 

122

%

 

 

29,952,560

 

 

111

%

Shipping income

 

 

778,051

 

 

3

%

 

 

829,107

 

 

3

%

Returns and discounts

 

 

(6,272,730

)

 

(25

)%

 

 

(3,922,803

)

 

(14

)%

Sales, net

 

$

25,016,810

 

 

100

%

 

$

26,858,864

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

 

 

13,409,443

 

 

54

%

 

 

16,410,956

 

 

61

%

Wholesale

 

 

11,607,367

 

 

46

%

 

 

10,447,908

 

 

39

%

Sales, net

 

$

25,016,810

 

 

100

%

 

$

26,858,864

 

 

100

%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company had $7.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023, and no outstanding debt.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash burn in the third quarter of 2023 relative to the second quarter was due to planned inventory build to meet stepped up demand in the retail and club channels and the timing of accounts receivable collections.

Net cash used in operating activities was $10.9 million year to date in 2023, compared to $11.1 million year to date in 2022. The reduction in cash burn was driven by the realization of the operating efficiencies gained from the transition to the variable cost co-manufacturing model and the related reductions in overhead and administrative costs offset in part by our Sisters, Oregon exit and disposal costs incurred in the first quarter of 2023.

2023 Outlook

We expect fourth quarter net sales to be in the range of $8.5 million to $9.0 million, and gross margins in the mid-to-high thirties, excluding any one-time extraordinary charges.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss results. Participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com under “Events”.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Laird Superfood’s future financial performance and growth. These forward-looking statements are based on Laird Superfood’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Laird Superfood’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, including on our supply chain, the demand for our products, and on overall economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending levels; (2) volatility regarding our revenue, expenses, including shipping expenses, and other operating results; (3) our ability to acquire new direct and wholesale customers and successfully retain existing customers; (4) our ability to attract and retain our suppliers, distributors and co-manufacturers, and effectively manage their costs and performance; (5) effects of real or perceived quality or health issues with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (6) our ability to innovate on a timely and cost-effective basis, predict changes in consumer preferences and develop successful new products, or updates to existing products, and develop innovative Marketing strategies; (7) adverse developments regarding prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs, a substantial amount of which come from a limited number of suppliers outside the United States, including in areas which may be adversely affected by climate change; (8) effects of changes in the tastes and preferences of our consumers and consumer preferences for natural and organic food products; (9) the financial condition of, and our relationships with, our suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers and food service customers, as well as the health of the food service industry generally; (10) the ability of ourselves, our suppliers and co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations; (11) our plans for future investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements, including our ability to continue as a going concern; (12) the costs and success of our Marketing efforts, and our ability to promote our brand; (13) our reliance on our executive team and other key personnel and our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled and general working personnel; (14) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (15) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (16) the impact of adverse economic conditions; (17) the growth rates of the markets in which we compete, and (18) the other risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Sales, net

 

$

9,179,781

 

 

$

8,844,845

 

 

$

25,016,810

 

 

$

26,858,864

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

(6,332,624

)

 

 

(6,773,029

)

 

 

(18,419,709

)

 

 

(21,259,300

)

Gross profit

 

 

2,847,157

 

 

 

2,071,816

 

 

 

6,597,101

 

 

 

5,599,564

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,126,426

 

Other expense

 

 

2,208,213

 

 

 

4,383,868

 

 

 

7,822,834

 

 

 

10,721,611

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

 

2,208,213

 

 

 

4,383,868

 

 

 

7,822,834

 

 

 

18,848,037

 

Research and product development

 

 

40,123

 

 

 

115,077

 

 

 

206,313

 

 

 

335,377

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising

 

 

1,137,488

 

 

 

1,832,172

 

 

 

3,454,485

 

 

 

5,191,374

 

Related party marketing agreements

 

 

141,712

 

 

 

19,500

 

 

 

435,084

 

 

 

52,750

 

Other expense

 

 

2,106,690

 

 

 

1,539,185

 

 

 

5,423,541

 

 

 

5,871,375

 

Total sales and marketing expenses

 

 

3,385,890

 

 

 

3,390,857

 

 

 

9,313,110

 

 

 

11,115,499

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,634,226

 

 

 

7,889,802

 

 

 

17,342,257

 

 

 

30,298,913

 

Operating loss

 

 

(2,787,069

)

 

 

(5,817,986

)

 

 

(10,745,156

)

 

 

(24,699,349

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

132,185

 

 

 

79,777

 

 

 

452,288

 

 

 

(77,008

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(2,654,884

)

 

 

(5,738,209

)

 

 

(10,292,868

)

 

 

(24,776,357

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,172

)

 

 

(5,774

)

Net loss

 

$

(2,654,884

)

 

$

(5,738,209

)

 

$

(10,306,040

)

 

$

(24,782,131

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.63

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(2.71

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.63

)

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(2.71

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

 

 

9,337,789

 

 

 

9,178,533

 

 

 

9,279,541

 

 

 

9,136,071

 

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(10,306,040

)

 

$

(24,782,131

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

235,025

 

 

 

846,356

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

818,647

 

 

 

284,980

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence

 

 

1,260,580

 

 

 

342,178

 

Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

8,126,426

 

Other operating activities, net

 

 

398,052

 

 

 

527,740

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(937,876

)

 

 

(417,670

)

Inventory

 

 

(1,958,157

)

 

 

1,061,152

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,061,879

 

 

 

2,242,703

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

(94,679

)

 

 

(556,597

)

Accounts payable

 

 

810,908

 

 

 

(62,080

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

(2,217,484

)

 

 

1,253,566

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

 

(10,929,145

)

 

 

(11,133,377

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of investment securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

8,513,783

 

Other investing activities, net

 

 

567,459

 

 

 

467,373

 

Net cash from investing activities

 

 

567,459

 

 

 

8,981,156

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(23,066

)

 

 

121,090

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(10,384,752

)

 

 

(2,031,131

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

17,809,802

 

 

 

23,049,234

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

7,425,050

 

 

$

21,018,103

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

$

344,382

 

 

$

5,285,330

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing activities

 

 

 

 

Receivable from sale of assets held-for-sale included in other current assets at the end of the period

 

$

126,268

 

 

$

 

Receivable from sale of assets held-for-sale included in accrued expenses at the end of the period

 

$

 

 

$

28,240

 

Settlement recovery from business interruption claims included in other current assets

 

$

158,429

 

 

$

 

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

$

 

 

$

61,016

 

Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to fixed assets held-for-sale

 

$

 

 

$

947,394

 

Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to intangible assets

 

$

 

 

$

153,691

 

Purchases of equipment included in deposits at the beginning of the period

 

$

 

 

$

372,507

 

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

7,425,050

 

 

$

17,809,802

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

2,186,645

 

 

 

1,494,469

 

Inventory, net

 

 

6,552,571

 

 

 

5,696,565

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

 

 

1,436,035

 

 

 

2,530,075

 

Total current assets

 

 

17,600,301

 

 

 

27,530,911

 

Noncurrent assets

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

138,604

 

 

 

150,289

 

Fixed assets held-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

800,000

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,136,953

 

 

 

1,292,118

 

Related party license agreements

 

 

132,100

 

 

 

132,100

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

386,118

 

 

 

133,922

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

 

1,793,775

 

 

 

2,508,429

 

Total assets

 

$

19,394,076

 

 

$

30,039,340

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,869,458

 

 

$

1,080,267

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

4,059,799

 

 

 

6,295,640

 

Related party liabilities

 

 

56,574

 

 

 

16,500

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

129,274

 

 

 

59,845

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

6,115,105

 

 

 

7,452,252

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

278,418

 

 

 

76,076

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

278,418

 

 

 

76,076

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,393,523

 

 

 

7,528,328

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 9,709,347 and 9,343,643 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, respectively; and 9,576,117 and 9,210,414 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively.

 

 

9,344

 

 

 

9,210

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

119,432,281

 

 

 

118,636,834

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(106,441,072

)

 

 

(96,135,032

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

13,000,553

 

 

 

22,511,012

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

19,394,076

 

 

$

30,039,340

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we report adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these adjusted metrics to evaluate financial performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information may also be useful to investors to compare the Company’s results period-over-period. We define adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share to exclude certain one-time costs defined in detail in the tables to follow. We define adjusted gross margin to exclude the net sales and cost of goods sold components of one-time costs defined in the tables to follow. Please be aware that adjusted gross margin, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, net loss, or net loss per diluted share. In addition, we may calculate and/or present adjusted gross margin, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table that follows.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

Net loss

 

$

(4,143,910

)

 

$

(3,507,246

)

 

$

(2,654,884

)

 

$

(10,306,040

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Strategic organizational shifts

(a)

 

(135,380

)

 

 

74,690

 

 

 

5,342

 

 

 

(55,348

)

Product quality issue

(b)

 

491,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

(140,019

)

 

 

351,842

 

Company-wide rebranding costs

(c)

 

61,451

 

 

 

102,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

163,806

 

Adjusted net loss

 

$

(3,725,978

)

 

$

(3,330,201

)

 

$

(2,789,561

)

 

$

(9,845,740

)

Adjusted net loss per share, diluted:

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.30

)

 

 

(1.06

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted

 

 

9,213,723

 

 

 

9,284,585

 

 

 

9,337,789

 

 

 

9,279,541

 

(a) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, and other personnel costs, IT integration costs, and freight costs to move inventory to third-party facilities.

(b) In the first month of the first quarter of 2023, we identified a product quality issue with raw material from one vendor and we voluntarily withdrew any affected finished goods. We incurred costs associated with product testing, discounts for replacement orders, and inventory obsolescence costs. We reached settlement with a supplier and recorded recoveries in the third quarter of 2023.

(c) Costs incurred as part of the company-wide rebranding efforts that launched in Q1 2023.

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

Net loss

 

$

(14,139,402

)

 

$

(4,904,520

)

 

$

(5,738,209

)

 

$

(24,782,131

)

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets

(a)

 

8,026,000

 

 

 

100,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,126,426

 

Strategic organizational shifts

(b)

 

(581,351

)

 

 

(803,405

)

 

 

112,974

 

 

 

(1,271,782

)

Gain on sale of land held-for-sale

(c)

 

 

 

 

(573,818

)

 

 

 

 

 

(573,818

)

Other, net

(d)

 

(22,296

)

 

 

 

 

 

51,400

 

 

 

29,104

 

Adjusted net loss

 

$

(6,717,049

)

 

$

(6,181,317

)

 

$

(5,573,835

)

 

$

(18,472,201

)

Adjusted net loss per share, diluted:

 

 

(0.74

)

 

 

(0.68

)

 

 

(0.61

)

 

 

(2.02

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted

 

 

9,095,441

 

 

 

9,132,632

 

 

 

9,178,533

 

 

 

9,136,071

 

(a) Impairment charges to goodwill and long-lived intangible assets assumed in the acquisition of Picky Bars which occurred Q2 2021, in the amounts of $6.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, and of assets held-for-sale of $0.1 million in Q2 2022.

(b) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, early termination of service contracts, and other personnel costs arising from the resignations of certain members of executive leadership.

(c) Gains on the sale of unused plots of land in Sisters, Oregon.

(d) Realized losses on the liquidation of all of the Company's available-for-sale securities included in other income in Q1 2022. Recovery of costs incurred in connection with an insurance claim following loss of product during handling by a third party included in cost of goods sold in Q1 2022. Losses incurred on prepaid inventories which were not recoverable following the bankruptcy of the supplier in the Q3 2022.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

June 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

Gross margin

 

23.1

%

 

24.3

%

 

31.0

%

 

26.4

%

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Strategic organizational shifts

(a)

-0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

-0.1

%

Product quality issue

(b)

4.1

%

 

 

 

-1.5

%

 

0.4

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

27.0

%

 

24.3

%

 

29.5

%

 

27.1

%

(a) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, and other personnel costs, and freight costs to move inventory to third-party facilities.

(b) In the first month of the first quarter of 2023, we identified a product quality issue with raw material from one vendor and we voluntarily withdrew any affected finished goods. We incurred costs associated with discounts for replacement orders and inventory obsolescence costs. We reached settlement with a supplier and recorded recoveries in the third quarter of 2023.

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

Gross margin

 

20.9

%

 

18.2

%

 

23.4

%

 

20.8

%

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

(a)

-2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

-0.8

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

18.7

%

 

18.2

%

 

23.4

%

 

20.1

%

(a) Recovery of costs incurred in connection with an insurance claim following loss of product during handling by a third party included in cost of goods sold in Q1 2022.

 