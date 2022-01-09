Log in
    LSF   US50736T1025

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

(LSF)
  Report
Laird Superfood : To Breakfast or Not to Breakfast?

01/09/2022 | 03:18am EST
It's likely that you've been told at some point that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day", but what does "breakfast" mean to you? While there is research showing breakfast in the morning may offer some powerful benefitslike jump-starting the metabolism, improving mood, mental clarity, and physical energy, what that breakfast looks like is really up to the individual. Is it a cup of boosted coffee? A bowl of granola? A supercharged protein smoothie? Today, we'll take a look at the purpose of your morning meal, and what superfood options are available to help you power-up your mornings.

From a nutrition perspective, breakfast provides calories to kick off the body's metabolism which supports energy needs to get through the day. Some researcheven shows that we may burn carbohydrates more efficiently after eating breakfast (versus not), and for kids, eating breakfast is linkedto better behavior, cognitive function, and school performance.

This month, we're talking all about ditching the resolutions that never work and getting a new Daily Ritual, and what better way to start than with the first meal of the day?

So it's been made clear that there may be some big benefits to starting your day with a meal, but here at Laird Superfood, we know that when you eat is only one piece of the puzzle. It's also about what you eat. That's why, this week we're deep-diving into some of our incredible, convenient, real-food breakfast options to help you upgrade the first meal of your day in a way that works for your busy life.

Here are our favorite breakfast items (in no particular order, of course!)

Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix

﻿Love a delicious homemade classic, but want a real-food version that is plant-based and gluten-free? Look no further! Formulated with organic buckwheatflour and nutrient-rich Tigernut flour, this mix is perfectly sweetened with coconut sugar and makes the fluffiest and most delicious pancakes and waffles with no fillers or any preservatives. One reviewer even wrote that they were "so delicious… they don't even need syrup!"

Picky Bars Performance Oatmeal

This isn't your grandma's oatmeal. Crafted by athletes for active people and hungry adventurers, Performance Oatmealis a superfood upgrade to this breakfast classic. Made with real-food ingredients like organic gluten-free oats, dried fruit, chia seeds, and just the right amount of coconut sugar, these oatmeals are delicious and built to fuel!

Instant Oatmeal Pop-Up Cups

The perfect way to enjoy Performance Oatmealon-the-go… no bowl required! These single-serve cups are perfect for camping and backpacking, thanks to their flat-packed design. A power breakfast that fits in your bag and is ready when you are - just add hot water!

Picky Bars Performance Granola

Picky Bars Performance Granolasare fuel by the spoonful! With deliciously satisfying flavors for every palate, there will always be granola you love on deck. With flavors like Double-Dip Coco Chip, Ready to Rumble Apple Crumble, Call of the Wild Blueberry (grain-free), PB&J All Day, and Sassy Molassy, there is certainly something for everyone to love!

Plant-Based Protein Powder

Just because you're too busy to worry about breakfast doesn't mean you need to go without nourishment. Our Originaland Cacao Plant-Based Proteinsare delicious and convenient ways to get in all 9 naturally occurring essential amino acids with the benefits of functional mushrooms and 19 grams of plant-based protein per serving! We've thoughtfully formulated these blends with proteins that are hypoallergenic (legume-free, soy-free and grain free) so they can be enjoyed by everyone.

No matter what your first meal of the day looks like, we want to help make it easy, good for you, and insanely delicious.

Let's get this day going.

Every Power Breakfastitem mentioned here will be 15% off* all week long with the promo code BREKKIE15.

*15% off select products with code BREKKIE15 valid 1/9/22 - 1/15/22.

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Inc. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 08:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
