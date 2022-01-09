Laird Superfood : To Breakfast or Not to Breakfast?

benefits

From a nutrition perspective, breakfast provides calories to kick off the body's metabolism which supports energy needs to get through the day. Some researcheven shows that we may burn carbohydrates more efficiently after eating breakfast (versus not), and for kids, eating breakfast is linkedto better behavior, cognitive function, and school performance.

This month, we're talking all about ditching the resolutions that never work and getting a new Daily Ritual, and what better way to start than with the first meal of the day?



So it's been made clear that there may be some big benefits to starting your day with a meal, but here at Laird Superfood, we know that when you eat is only one piece of the puzzle. It's also about what you eat. That's why, this week we're deep-diving into some of our incredible, convenient, real-food breakfast options to help you upgrade the first meal of your day in a way that works for your busy life.



Here are our favorite breakfast items (in no particular order, of course!)

﻿Love a delicious homemade classic, but want a real-food version that is plant-based and gluten-free? Look no further! Formulated with organic buckwheatflour and nutrient-rich Tigernut flour, this mix is perfectly sweetened with coconut sugar and makes the fluffiest and most delicious pancakes and waffles with no fillers or any preservatives. One reviewer even wrote that they were "so delicious… they don't even need syrup!"

This isn't your grandma's oatmeal. Crafted by athletes for active people and hungry adventurers, Performance Oatmealis a superfood upgrade to this breakfast classic. Made with real-food ingredients like organic gluten-free oats, dried fruit, chia seeds, and just the right amount of coconut sugar, these oatmeals are delicious and built to fuel!

The perfect way to enjoy Performance Oatmealon-the-go… no bowl required! These single-serve cups are perfect for camping and backpacking, thanks to their flat-packed design. A power breakfast that fits in your bag and is ready when you are - just add hot water!

Picky Bars Performance Granolasare fuel by the spoonful! With deliciously satisfying flavors for every palate, there will always be granola you love on deck. With flavors like Double-Dip Coco Chip, Ready to Rumble Apple Crumble, Call of the Wild Blueberry (grain-free), PB&J All Day, and Sassy Molassy, there is certainly something for everyone to love!

Just because you're too busy to worry about breakfast doesn't mean you need to go without nourishment. Our Originaland Cacao Plant-Based Proteinsare delicious and convenient ways to get in all 9 naturally occurring essential amino acids with the benefits of functional mushrooms and 19 grams of plant-based protein per serving! We've thoughtfully formulated these blends with proteins that are hypoallergenic (legume-free, soy-free and grain free) so they can be enjoyed by everyone.

No matter what your first meal of the day looks like, we want to help make it easy, good for you, and insanely delicious.

Let's get this day going.

Power Breakfast

*15% off select products with code BREKKIE15 valid 1/9/22 - 1/15/22.