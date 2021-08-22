Laird Superfood : We Are Proud to Fuel Our Everyday Heroes

Laird Superfood

All verified ID.me members will receive 50% off select 2-pack bundles of the following Laird products (yep, you heard right - that means you buy one bag, and the second bag is free!)

Original Superfood Creamer (8oz)

Unsweetened Superfood Creamer (8oz)

Cacao Superfood Creamer (8oz)

Original Superfood Creamer with Functional Mushrooms (8oz)

Original Aloha OatMac Creamer (8oz)

Original Aloha OatMac with Functional Mushrooms (8oz)

Unsweetened Aloha OatMac Creamer (8oz)

Original Instafuel (8oz)

Matcha Instafuel (8oz)

Medium Roast Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms (12oz)

Medium Roast Ground Coffee (12oz)

Dark Roast Ground Coffee (12oz)



Our real superfood products made with plant-based ingredients offer you the tastiest real-food fuel on the market.



To get verified, simply visit the site at the bottom of this page and follow the instructions (Note: you will need your military or medical ID).



We're so grateful for all that you do, and so excited to give back to our Everyday Heroes!



HERE To get verified, click

Fine print:

Discount valid on 2-pack bundles only. Discount will be applied at checkout following customer verification. Bundles cannot be returned. Laird Superfood reserves the right to change, modify, or cancel this offer at any time. The bundle cannot be applied to previous purchases. Discount cannot be applied to previous purchases. By completing the verification process, you understand you will be providing personal information to Id.me, and that Laird Superfood does not warrant or otherwise take responsibility for the accuracy or use of information in relation to such process.

