    LSF   US50736T1025

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

(LSF)
  Report
Laird Superfood : We Are Proud to Fuel Our Everyday Heroes

08/22/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Since their inception, our products have always been meant to fuel people with the most delicious real-food drinks and snacks. Whether you're Laird Hamilton surfing the big waves, or a first-responder in the middle of a busy shift, we know that you need to be fueled with the best so you can show up and give your best. Our 'Everyday Heroes' are the teachers, medical professionals, first responders, active military members and veterans who show up everyday to give back to their community, and we know that we make the products that are made to fuel just the kind of work they do. This is why we are so stoked to partner with ID.me to make it easy for these amazing individuals to receive exclusive discounts on Laird Superfoodproducts. Why? Because we believe you deserve the best mother nature has to offer! All verified ID.me members will receive 50% off select 2-pack bundles of the following Laird products (yep, you heard right - that means you buy one bag, and the second bag is free!)

Original Superfood Creamer (8oz)
Unsweetened Superfood Creamer (8oz)
Cacao Superfood Creamer (8oz)
Original Superfood Creamer with Functional Mushrooms (8oz)
Original Aloha OatMac Creamer (8oz)
Original Aloha OatMac with Functional Mushrooms (8oz)
Unsweetened Aloha OatMac Creamer (8oz)
Original Instafuel (8oz)
Matcha Instafuel (8oz)
Medium Roast Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms (12oz)
Medium Roast Ground Coffee (12oz)
Dark Roast Ground Coffee (12oz)

Our real superfood products made with plant-based ingredients offer you the tastiest real-food fuel on the market.

To get verified, simply visit the site at the bottom of this page and follow the instructions (Note: you will need your military or medical ID).

We're so grateful for all that you do, and so excited to give back to our Everyday Heroes!

To get verified, click HERE Fine print:
Discount valid on 2-pack bundles only. Discount will be applied at checkout following customer verification. Bundles cannot be returned. Laird Superfood reserves the right to change, modify, or cancel this offer at any time. The bundle cannot be applied to previous purchases. Discount cannot be applied to previous purchases. By completing the verification process, you understand you will be providing personal information to Id.me, and that Laird Superfood does not warrant or otherwise take responsibility for the accuracy or use of information in relation to such process.

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Inc. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 13:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 66,4%
