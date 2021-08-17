Laird Superfood : What is Coffee with Functional Mushrooms?

mushroom coffee

coffee with functional mushrooms

In our Organic Peruvian Coffee with Functional Mushroomswe use time-honored mushrooms respected for centuries in traditional medicine systems. The mushrooms we choose for their excellent qualities are organic chaga, organic lion's mane, and organic cordyceps. Each of these mushrooms bring a unique history and profile to our functional coffee.

This highly desired mushroom, sometimes referred to as 'Chaga Gold' and considered the 'King of Mushrooms,'' grows on hardwood trees, primarily Birch trees, and is found in the colder, northern climates.

This mushroom is highly prized in Traditional Chinese Medicine where it is believed to help performance and elevate energy.

Lion's Mane is an edible mushroom belonging to the tooth fungus group. It is native to North America, Europe, and Asia. Its traditional use is in helping with mental acuity, a role which continues to be explored and studied in today's cutting edge science.



It should also be mentioned that the quality of the coffee used can have a big effect on how you feel - which is why we only use organically grown, high altitude and slow roasted beans that were harvested by hand at peak ripeness.

Our founder, Laird Hamilton enjoys coffee with functional mushroomseveryday as his daily ritual of adding performance enhancing superfoods into his diet! That's why he believed so earnestly in developing this product and getting it into the hands of people like you!

In the case of our coffee with functional mushrooms, our beans are wet-processed and carefully dried in small batches for maximum flavor preservation. Depending on who you ask, the chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane may add a little depth of flavor. Most people say that they can't taste the difference between a regular cup of coffee and ones with added mushroom powders, but some would say that you get a hint of earthiness from the functional mushrooms.



Overall, the huge increase in this coffee's popularity is a testament to why so many love it as part of their daily routine! Try it with one of our delicious Superfood Creamersfor the ultimate superfood pairing!