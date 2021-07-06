Laird Superfood : What's in Your Powdered Creamer?

Unlike liquid creamers that require refrigeration, powdered creamers are popular for their ease of use and versatility.

Frankly speaking, your powdered creamers can go wherever you go! But do you really know what's in your powdered creamer? A closer inspection of the label might leave you feeling overwhelmed trying to pronounce a laundry list of lab-created ingredients and wondering if it's really a food at all!

Here at Laird superfood, we believe that food should be derived from all-natural sources, good for you, and good for the planet. That's why our powdered creamers contain only REAL, all-natural, wholesome ingredients like coconut milk powder, coconut oil, organic coconut sugar, functional mushrooms, and spices. And true to our core values, our ingredients are sourced in the most sustainable way possible.

We believe Mother Nature made it perfectly, just how we like it! Our job is simply to make great quality, plant-based foods convenient and accessible for you and your family- and we take that job seriously.

Whether you're camping in the great outdoors or simply want to keep an all-natural, plant based creamer in your desk drawer at work, we've got you covered. Our powdered creamers are clean, creamy, and a seriously delicious compliment to your coffee- ready whenever you need it.

Better Food. Better You. That's our promise.

Shop all of our creamer flavors today!