Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Laird Superfood, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSF   US50736T1025

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.

(LSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laird Superfood : What's in Your Powdered Creamer?

07/06/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unlike liquid creamers that require refrigeration, powdered creamers are popular for their ease of use and versatility.

Frankly speaking, your powdered creamers can go wherever you go! But do you really know what's in your powdered creamer? A closer inspection of the label might leave you feeling overwhelmed trying to pronounce a laundry list of lab-created ingredients and wondering if it's really a food at all!


Here at Laird superfood, we believe that food should be derived from all-natural sources, good for you, and good for the planet. That's why our powdered creamers contain only REAL, all-natural, wholesome ingredients like coconut milk powder, coconut oil, organic coconut sugar, functional mushrooms, and spices. And true to our core values, our ingredients are sourced in the most sustainable way possible.


We believe Mother Nature made it perfectly, just how we like it! Our job is simply to make great quality, plant-based foods convenient and accessible for you and your family- and we take that job seriously.


Whether you're camping in the great outdoors or simply want to keep an all-natural, plant based creamer in your desk drawer at work, we've got you covered. Our powdered creamers are clean, creamy, and a seriously delicious compliment to your coffee- ready whenever you need it.


Better Food. Better You. That's our promise.


Shop all of our creamer flavors today!

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
01:32pLAIRD SUPERFOOD  : What's in Your Powdered Creamer?
PU
06/29LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Expands Functional Coffee Line with New Soothe Coffee Blend
BU
06/24LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Introduces Functional Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Mi..
BU
06/21LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : What's In Your Liquid Creamer?
PU
06/18LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Sisters Trail Clean Up with Oregon Timber Trail Alliance
PU
06/08LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Mac..
BU
05/18LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Expands Product Line for an Enhanced Evening Ritual
BU
05/14LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Mar..
BU
05/13LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Q1 Loss Widens, Misses Street Target; Stock Slumps 9% After H..
MT
05/13LAIRD SUPERFOOD  : Earnings Flash (LSF) LAIRD SUPERFOOD Posts Q1 Revenue $7.4M, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 265 M 265 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Laird Superfood, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,49 $
Average target price 57,33 $
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul W. Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerie Ells Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Scott McGuire Chief Operating Officer
Jamie Eichman Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.-37.68%261
NESTLÉ S.A.10.44%347 586
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.06%90 519
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-23.77%86 460
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-26.61%74 289
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.50%49 770