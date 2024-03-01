Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 after market close. Management will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com/ under “Events.”

About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221184996/en/