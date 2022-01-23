Treat Yourself: How Rewards Can Be Part Of A Healthy Daily Ritual

Positive psychology shows us that embedding rewards and celebrations progressively in small bursts while completing a large task leads to higher enjoyment. In human terms… stop and smell the roses, and you'll have a better time getting where you're going. Embedding rewards into your day can help you relax, enjoy, and reflect on the progress you've already made.

Now, these rewards don't always have to come in the form of food, but let's be honest… food can be one of the greatest pleasures in life and we are big fans of it here at Laird Superfood. But knowing that people love their tasty treats wasn't enough for us- we wanted to find a way to make those classic favorites in a way that wouldn't deprive you of flavor, but instead add in some functional ingredients, superfood, and even veggies! (Yes, we added 2 servings of veggies into every batch of cookies and brownies, and we promise the kid won't even know!)

When you deem a food "bad", your brain naturally elevates it to a state of unearned importance. It's why we're so fascinated with things that are "taboo" and why we always wanted that cookie we "couldn't" have before dinner in childhood.



With kids specifically, studiesshow that the restriction of "treat" like foods doesn't stop them from consuming them or lead to better health. In fact, it leads to increased consumption of these foods long-term, and lots of negative feelings about themselves while they do.



Knowing this, we set out to create a better solution to the many nutrient-void treats in the grocery stores. What if we created foods that were easy to enjoy and insanely delicious, all while upgrading them with better quality ingredients?

Check out some of our favorite delicious treats that will be on sale this week:

Homemade Cookies & Brownies Mix

All the taste of the classic, but better. Both mixes create an insanely rich and delicious product that doesn't make a mess of the whole kitchen! One bowl, a few ingredients, and allergy-friendly because they are free from gluten, dairy products, preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners. And the best part? There are hidden veggies in every batch!



Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

Made with real cacao, this unique blend harnesses the benefits of some of our favorite organic mushrooms: Maitake, Reishi, and Chaga, which have historically been used to support overall wellbeing. These adaptogenic mushrooms are an added bonus to this delicious hot cocoa blend. It's also a perfect coffee alternative in the morning if you are trying to consume less caffeine!

Picky Bars Drizzle

Picky Drizzle is incredibly smooth and perfectly sweet thanks to the stone ground sprouted almonds and a touch of coconut sugar. Cinnamon, vanilla, and superfood maca balance out the flavor with a bit of warmth and spice making it perfect for stirring into oatmeal, dipping fruit into, drizzling over ice cream, or eating straight from the jar!

